Arms companies invited to sit on Glasgow University advisory committee

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Major arms manufacturing companies have been invited to sit on at least 53 advisory committees across the UK.

Using Freedom of Information requests, Declassified found at least 21 universities, including Glasgow universities, asked arms companies to sit on their committees. These firms are usually asked to provide “strategic direction” for academic departments as well as review the progress of research projects.

Jinsella Kennaway, co-founder of Demilitarise Education, raised concerns about the autonomy of universities, saying: “Academic freedom is undermined while arms companies hold such influence over what gets researched, funded, and legitimised on campus.”

Sam Perlo-Freeman of the Campaign Against the Arms Trade (CAAT) said: “We have little doubt that this will have impacted academic freedom and the integrity of higher education research. The question is exactly how. We need answers.”

The findings come amid ongoing student campaigns calling on the University of Glasgow to divest from the arms industry. In a March 2025 SRC referendum, 89.3 percent of voting students supported divestment from companies earning more than 10 percent of their revenue from the arms and defence industry.

Protests have continued in recent months. Last month, a group of students sprayed the south entrance of the Gilbert Scott Building with red paint in protest at the university’s continued involvement with arms companies. The incident followed a similar protest at the James McCune Smith Learning Hub in November 2025.

At the November 2024 university court meeting, board members voted 14 –7 against divestment in the arms sector. In a statement following the vote, the university committed to “the rebuilding of higher education in Gaza post-conflict,” as well as outlining pre-existing support in the form of scholarships and fellowships for “those affected by the conflict”.

The SRC criticised the statement at the time, expressing “profound disappointment and outrage” at the University of Glasgow’s decision to not divest from the arms industry.

The University of Glasgow has been contacted for comment.

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