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State-of-the-art engineering building now open at Edinburgh University

The building is set to transform education, research and industry collaboration

Kitty Messer | News
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The opening of the new Engineering Forum was announced by Edinburgh University this week.

The building, located on King’s Campus, aims to reinforce engineering excellence and will support learning in research fields such as renewable energy systems and future electronics.

The Engineering Forum was built to prioritise collaboration, sustainability, and flexibility while considering the future of engineering.

The project has been under development for ten years, with construction beginning in 2023. It was designed by Building Design Partnership and constructed by McLaughlin & Harvey.

Ground floor inside The Engineering Forum

Roddy, a fourth-year chemical engineering student, said: “I’m excited about the opening and having another dedicated space for engineers.

“It’s great to see the continued investment in the King’s Buildings Campus, following on from the success of the Nucleus Building.”

The new engineering hub forms part of the wider development of King’s Campus, following the opening of the Nucleus Building in 2022.

The project cost an estimated £52 million and embraced low carbon technology in its material choices and construction methods.

The Forum contains advanced technical spaces including high-specification laboratories and innovation hubs.

The building offers new spaces for students to partake in hands-on teaching and learning.

There are also spaces for students to dine and socialise, including a ground floor café, collaboration space, and outdoor terrace.

Dining and social space in the new building

Each of the four teaching rooms in the building are named after an influential woman in engineering.

One room is dedicated to Maria Watkins, the first woman to study electrical engineering at Edinburgh and former President of the Women’s Engineering society.

Professor Guangzhao Mao, Head of the School of Engineering said: “The Engineering Forum provides an outstanding environment for both teaching and research.

“As a focal point for engineering excellence, it reinforces the university’s standing as global leader in research and innovation, while enhancing the student experience and contributing to Scotland’s reputation as a centre for technological advancement.”

Additionally, a £2 million grant from the Wolfson Foundation will create a new laboratory within The Forum. The lab will contain pioneering research equipment to support sustainable technologies. The Wolfson Electrical Power Conversion Lab will be opening this summer.

Kitty Messer | News
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