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It’s not over: A sinister update on Sam Bateman’s group after the Netflix documentary

He’s serving 50 years, but his group is still going

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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As told through the new Netflix documentary, Trust Me: The False Prophet, Sam Bateman operated a polygamist Mormon sect of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). He took over after the founder, Warren Jeffs, was jailed in 2011.

His many crimes, which included numerous instances of paedophilia, were exposed by Christine Marie and her videographer husband, Tolga Katas, after they embedded themselves in the close-knit community for over a year. Over four episodes, viewers watched as Sam’s cult came crashing down.

At the end of the Netflix doc, producers updated us on a number of the former wives. Eight girls, who were minors at the time, were either placed into foster care or returned to their families after proper checks were carried out. Some of the other women, like Naomi ‘Nomz’ Bistline, were able to escape, but that wasn’t the case for everyone.

Sam Bateman is still leading his group from prison

In 2024, Sam Bateman was sentenced to 50 years in prison for his crimes. Other high-ranking male members of the group were also jailed for lengthy sentences. Despite that, the group is still going strong to this day.

Speaking to Tudum, director Rachel Dretzin revealed that Sam is still in regular contact with the remaining wives.

“For whatever reason, the prison he’s in allows him to make as many calls as he wants,” she explained. “So he is in daily contact with his wives, which in some ways allows him to still have too much power because he’s now been ‘martyred.’ ”

Credit: Netflix

Christine shared similar tidbits, describing the hold Sam has on the women as “IV indoctrination.”

“It’s like they’re getting fed certainty right into their veins, their belief that he is talking to God so they can hold onto what they believe is certain,” she added.

Though both women carry hope that women can break away, the FLDS remains very prominent in places like Utah and Arizona. Worth Bistline, Nomz’s uncle, said there are “definitely” groups operating with Sam as the figurehead. His own mum is still a member, but they’re more open to outsiders now.

“I’m used to it now, she’s still my mom,” he said.

Trust Me: The False Prophet is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix True crime TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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