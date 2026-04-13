Here’s what Kaitlin Armstrong’s life in jail is really like, according to an ex-inmate

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Everyone’s talking about the tragic death of Moriah Wilson once again after Netflix’s new documentary The Truth and Tragedy of Moriah Wilson, and this is what her killer Kaitlin Armstrong’s life is like in jail now.

The documentary follows the entire story of the 25-year-old professional cyclist who was fatally shot by her boyfriend Colin’s ex-partner Kaitlin while staying at her friends house in Austin, Texas.

Armstrong pleaded not guilty after fleeing the United States on her sister’s passport and getting plastic surgery to look more like her. However, she was convicted of first-degree murder on 16th November, 2023 and sentenced to 90 years in prison.

She is now behind bars at the Dr Lane Murray Unit, a women’s prison in Gatesville, Texas, with eligibility for parole after 30 years. That means she will be behind bars there until at least 2053. Kaitlin has never spoken out from jail, but some women who spent time in Texas prisons have revealed what her life is like, and the exact privileges she has.

Speaking on the On the Rec Yard: Women’s Prison Podcast, one of the women called Toonche explained that Armstrong will be a G4 inmate. The Texas prison system goes from G1 to G5, with G5 having the least privileges. As explained by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice: “G4 offenders are classified as medium custody because of behavioural problems, and as a result, live with certain restrictions.”

In particular, Kaitlyn will live in what the ex-inmate calls “cell block,” meaning she’s never allowed to leave her cell and socialise with other prisoners in communal areas. This is because she escaped from the Travis County Jail during a medical appointment when she was first arrested, so the 38-year-old is considered high risk.

“Kaitlin is never leaving cell block. She’s never leaving cell block. If you have an escape charge, you cannot leave cell block, so that means she’s always going to be locked in a cell always. The rest of us you know, we can [leave] and then when we’re bad, we go [back to] cell block,” Toonche said.

The ex-inmate explained that most prisoners have a tiered system which means after a certain amount of time, they don’t have to be in cell block anymore and can go to regular dorms. But this is unlikely to be the case for Armstrong because of her past escape attempt.

“I would hate living in cell block because I just like my freedom in the dorm. She [Armstrong] can never ever live in the dorm, never,” she added.

The podcast host Marci, who has also been in a Texas prison before, explained that G4 prisoners can only usually have one job, which is in the field squad. This is manual work under supervision, like maintenance and construction.

“Caitlyn’s a healthy 35-year-old, so she’s probably going to the field squad because the only other option is just to stay in your cell all day without a job if you’re medically restricted for some reason,” she explained.

According to her, the field squad inmates have to be strip-searched in their cells before going to work. “That’s how her [Armstrong’s] days Monday through Friday are going to start,” she said. “Then you go out and you’re working, and it’s like plantation work. It’s in the fields pulling weeds in the heat, hauling hay.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix