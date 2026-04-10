Natasha Lyonne responds to claims she was kicked off a flight after Euphoria premiere

‘My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports’

3 hours ago

Natasha Lyonne has responded after a report claimed she was escorted off a flight just hours after attending the premiere of Euphoria.

Earlier this week, Page Six dropped an eyewitness story alleging the actor caused a bit of drama on a Delta red-eye from LA to New York. According to the report, Natasha, who’d just been at the show’s big Hollywood premiere, was still in her sheer outfit and allegedly “out of it” while sitting in first class.

The story claimed flight attendants repeatedly asked her to follow basic takeoff instructions (you know, seatbelt, laptop away, the usual), but didn’t get much response. It then said the plane returned to the gate and staff told her it wouldn’t leave until she got off, which she eventually did after a quick bathroom break.

Natasha has now addressed the whole thing in her own way. Taking to social media, she wrote: “My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again?”

My heart is with all the unpaid TSA agents at our airports. 💞 Sure was looking forward to speaking honestly with @DrewBarrymore yesterday but guess wasn’t in the cards. Who owns page six/New York Post now again? — natasha lyonne (@nlyonne) April 9, 2026

So… not a straight yes or no, then.

Natasha had been due in New York to promote her role in the upcoming season of Euphoria, which is still being kept very under wraps. Her appearance on Barrymore’s show didn’t end up happening following the alleged flight incident.

The whole situation comes after Natasha recently opened up about her recovery journey. Back in January, she shared she’d experienced a relapse, before later telling fans she was “doing a whole lot better” and getting back on track.

The Tab has reached out to her reps for comment.

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Featured image credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock