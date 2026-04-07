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Lil Nas X shares major update eight months after arrest, as he’s diagnosed with bipolar

‘It could have been much worse’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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More than half a year after his public breakdown, rapper Lil Nas X’s team have now shared a huge update and his diagnosis of bipolar disorder.

In August last year, Lil Nas X was arrested in the streets of LA for allegedly assaulting police officers while being publicly indecent. The whole ordeal immediately made headlines as people worried about the mental health of the Old Town Road singer.

Nas, real name Montero, has been extremely quiet since the incident. At a hearing on Monday, a judge decided to enlist Montero into a mental health facility, with the possibility of getting his charges dropped.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)

“Hopefully, I’ll never see you again, except on a stage,” the Californian judge said.

Outside of the court, Montero told The Rolling Stone: “I’m thankful. Just very thankful. It could have been much worse.”

After the original September hearing last year, Montero’s lawyer addressed the possibility of treatment instead of jail time. For minor incidents involving the police, it’s common to receive up to one year in jail under California law.

“You heard the ‘treatment’ word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Drew Findling said.

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have one. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

Although we’ve barely heard anything from Montero since the incident, he did share a video on Instagram last year reassuring his supporters.

“Your girl is gonna be OK, y’all,” the artist said. “That was f*cking terrifying. That was terrifying. Those were the terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

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Featured image via DANIEL COLE/POOL/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Music Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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