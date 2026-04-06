‘She always credits’: Charli xcx’s management on whether she stole music from co-writer

Sky Ferreira claimed ‘I have proof of everything with dates’

4 hours ago

Charli xcx’s management has responded to claims she used the “old songs” of a co-writer in her Wuthering Heights album.

Sky Ferreira is one of Charli’s multiple collaborators. She’s been openly credited as a featured artist, co-writer and vocal producer on Eyes of the World, one of the tracks on Wuthering Heights.

However, the singer-songwriter has since heavily implied that some of the songs on Charli’s latest album actually came from her own collection of unreleased demos. And now, Charli’s management has released a statement to set the (literal) record straight.

What did Sky Ferreira say to imply Charli xcx used her music?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sky Ferreira (@skyferreira)

The speculation started when Sky responded to a comment under an X post.

After a fan reposted Sky’s 2012 music video Everything Is Embarrassing, a person wrote: “I wonder what’s her form of income [sic].”

Sky then clapped back: “Someone sent me your X account. I toured for years. I work. I hate to break it to you, but your favourite artist records my old songs. I hope that answers your question. [sic].”

While Sky did not actually name Charli xcx, the implication is hard to ignore.

She later continued: “I wasn’t going to say anything. I’m over being dragged and humiliated for no reason.

“It brought back a lot of things I have worked really hard to move past. No one ‘saved’ or helped me. My life was destroyed for over 10 years and it’s a public joke.

“It isn’t funny. It allows people to disrespect and take advantage of me, or to manipulate multiple situations based on their perceptions of me. I wasn’t allowed to do anything. I mind my own business so I don’t know why everything is so loaded.

“I don’t want to be harassed. I don’t want the actions of multiple people f***ing things up for me and my album. I’m an honest person.”

Although Sky hasn’t publicly verified any of her accusations, she did also comment: “I’m not going to get into it but it was definitely more than an intro. I have proof of everything with dates. It isn’t worth the trouble bc I know how the world works.”

Charli xcx’s management released a statement in response to the accusations

Speaking to Billboard, Charli xcx’s management shared a statement affirming the popstar’s position in the drama, and reassuring people she “always shares credit fairly.”

It said: “Charli has made seven albums, four mixtapes and one EP, and has written countless songs for other artists throughout her career.

“She began as a songwriter with I Love It, and her work has been recorded by and pitched to multiple artists.

“She has her own personal history with publishing and production negotiations and because of this, she always shares credits fairly and appropriately, and values her collaborators tremendously.”

It went on to explain: “Ahead of the Wuthering Heights album release, a standard review process was conducted on a small number of tracks from the album, including fragments of material originating from earlier sessions.

“This process involved managers, legal representatives, artists and producers, and included a thorough review of archival materials and demo recordings.

“All relevant parties were consulted throughout, and the album was played in full in advance of release to everyone.

“Songwriting credits and splits were determined and agreed collectively in writing, with reference to documented timelines and contributions.

“All credits were finalised and formally approved by the appropriate parties prior to the album’s release.”

Charlix xcx has been contacted for comment.

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Featured image via YouTube and Instagram @skyferreira