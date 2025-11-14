The Tab
People think Charli XCX has shaded Taylor Swift again in Instagram comment and it’s messy

Taylor’s up to her old chart blocking tricks AGAIN

Harrison Brocklehurst | Entertainment

The Charli XCX and Taylor Swift feud is one of the biggest pop culture sagas of 2025. When Taylor Swift dropped her naff album The Life of a Showgirl, one of the most talked about tracks on there was of course Actually Romantic. It did not take a rocket scientist to work out the song was a thinly veiled diss track against Charli XCX in apparent response to Charli’s previous Brat song Everything is Romantic. The latter spoke about how Charli felt insecure in the presence of what people assumed to be Taylor Swift, but Taylor was dragged for Actually Romantic seemingly missing the nuance of what Charli was saying in that song. The beef was fascinating to talk about, and now as the UK chart battle heats up for this week people think Charli XCX has thrown shade at Taylor Swift again and this time it’s over Rosalía.

Hang on, what?

Rosalía released her album LUX last week – and it’s the most critically acclaimed album of 2025 and one of the most acclaimed albums ever released. Deservedly so, also. It’s magnificent, and it broke Spotify records for the most streamed album by a Spanish speaking female artist in history. Rosalía is also challenging for the top spot on the UK Albums Official Chart – and it will be her highest placing album of her career. She is up there with Olivia Dean and Taylor Swift and any three of them could be taking it.

However, people think Taylor Swift is up to her old tricks again. This week, she released some UK only versions of The Life of a Showgirl – signed editions. This has been a critique of Taylor Swift a lot during her release strategies. Last year, she blocked Charli XCX from number one with Brat when she released some UK only limited edition versions of The Tortured Poets Department. Because of the same methodology here and because Rosalía was challenging for that top spot – people think Taylor Swift was doing it AGAIN. And amid the Taylor Swift and Rosalía chart battle, people think Charli XCX left a shady Instagram comment.

Hmmmmm…

@wrezzies CHARLI doesn’t see to agree with Taylor releasing the signed CDs. #charlixcx #taylorswift #rosalia ♬ original sound – WREZZIES

In a TikTok posted by a gossip page, the account explains the situation and shows a comment allegedly left by Charli XCX regarding the new Rosalía album. The comment shows Charli allegedly commenting “Hope my girl gets to number one.” Charli and Rosalía are super close, so it makes sense.

Shady or just a coincidence? Much to think about.

 

Harrison Brocklehurst
