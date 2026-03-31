Reddit’s convincing theory on ‘roommates’ from Netflix’s Predator of Seville doc, explained

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Netflix’s latest true-crime documentary, The Predator of Seville, features Gabriella Vega and roommates from her trip to Morocco, and Reddit has a lot of thoughts.

In a tense three-part docuseries, The Predator of Seville tells the story of Gabriella Vega and several other women who experienced sexual abuse at the hands of now convicted rapist, Manuel Blanco Vega. In the documentary, we then follow Gabriella through her first study-abroad experience, meeting Manuel and her trip to Morocco with 15 buses full of other American students who wanted to explore North Africa.

Esto es todo lo que recordaba la víctima. 'El depredador de Sevilla' llega hoy. pic.twitter.com/oGGq1bD1OP — Netflix España (@NetflixES) March 27, 2026

Here’s what happened with Gabriella’s roommates in the doc

During the trip, Gabriella was sexually assaulted by Manuel Blanco, the Spanish tour guide who showed her group around Morocco. The assault allegedly happened in the presence of two of Gabriella’s roommates, who were just outside of the door at the time.

However, when it was time to testify in court years after the assault, both roommates claimed to have no memory of the assault. One of the roommates, who were both anonymised in the doc, claimed that Gabriella “seemed interested” in Manuel. Instead of agreeing that they had previously been in the shower with the tour guide, they both denied these claims.

#thepredatorofseville NAHHHH THOSE TWO GIRLS NOT HAVING GABRIELLES BACK????? SHE EXPRESSED INTEREST??? WHAAAACK. BOOOOOOO BOOOOOOO WHEN SHE SAID SHE WAS WITH HIM 30 MIN IN BATHROOM TOO? Foh booooo — The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) March 28, 2026

This Reddit theory actually makes sense

Lots of people on Reddit are calling out what they precieve as abrasive and rude behaviour from the roommates, who cast doubt on Gabriella’s sexual assault story, even after hearing of the dozens of women who have had similar experiences with Manuel. A growing theory is that, as the two roommates potentially had a sexual encounter with the tour guide, they chose to lie about the experience to cover up their own unresolved emotions about the experience.

Gabriella’s story involved the two roommates being in the shower with Manuel after a few drinks, and according to Reddit, the two women wanted to hide this experience from the court. Neither of the women offered nay comment for the documentary, and they were both completely anonymised.

In the doc, Gabriella called out the statements from her roommates to the court, specifically the implications that she was interested and the sex was consensual.

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Featured image via Netflix