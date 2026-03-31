Love Is Blind bride details the sheer extent of the abuse she suffered at hands of TV husband

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Love Is Blind’s Santiago Martínez was jailed for 15 years last week after being found guilty of the attempted murder of his TV bride, Emily Ceco.

Though Emily and Santiago went on to get married at the end of Love Is Blind: Argentina, in February 2025, she reported him for gender-based violence. Following a trial, he was found guilty of attempted murder, repeated assault, and unlawful detention.

During the legal proceedings, Santiago apologised on Instagram whilst rejecting the idea that he’d try to kill her.

“The first thing I want to say is that I do not justify violence in any way, and I was the first to acknowledge my mistake and to apologise privately, and today I publicly take responsibility for what I did,” he said.

Over the last year, Emily Ceco detailed the abuse she suffered

In an interview with Pepe Ochoa and Fede Buongiorno on their Bondi Live streaming show, Emily alleged a serious altercation after she returned from a night out.

She recalled: “‘I saw you on TikTok, you were on stage enjoying yourself, you’re a loser,’ he had said. I ordered an Uber to go home and tell my mom to wait for me. He snatched the phone from my hand before she could answer and, with a threatening look, held it up to me to see what I would do. When I told my mom that I might go home, he hung up on me and told me I wasn’t going anywhere.

“He told me that if I left, I would have to take all my things, so I grabbed a small bag to pack them. That’s when he punched me in the back of the head. I begged him not to hit me, and he called me a whore and hit me again. I tried to leave, but he pinned me against the door and pushed me onto the bed. He’s very big, 6’3″, and very strong.”

He then allegedly began “choking me with my own arms” whilst saying: “Cry now, you idiot, two hours ago you weren’t thinking about that idiot when you were shaking your ass on stage.”

In another instance, she bit his hand

After news of Santiago’s arrest emerged last year, Emily claimed: “He threw himself at me and started to choke me and covered my mouth so I wouldn’t scream. I bit his hand so he would let me go and then he pushed my face against the bed and started hitting me on the head.”

During an appearance on Intrusos with her then-lawyer, Emily also admitted to being plagued by nightmares.

“I sleep very little, in fits and starts, and with nightmares,” she said. “I felt like I was going to die , I felt like he was killing me. He would get upset about anything I did that didn’t make him feel safe, then he would tell me I was the love of his life and apologise while crying.”

She feared she wouldn’t be able to see again

In an interview with Mediodía Noticias, Emily Ceco detailed the black eye she recieved. She feared she wouldn’t see again, but he simply didn’t want her to leave the house.

“He asked me not to leave the house because people would see my face. While he was putting ice on it, he kept saying, ‘My love, this will be gone in two days.’ I thought I might never see again. My eye still hurts,” she said.

Santiago was jailed for 15 years last week, with Emily admitting: “I can’t believe it. I feel it’s over, I’m finally going to have peace. Justice has been done.”

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Featured image credit: Netflix