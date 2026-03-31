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OnlyFans model who ditched GF for huge pop star has another random celeb connection

He said the moment was ‘a dream’

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Max Barz is an OnlyFans model and businessman who was accused of ditching his model girlfriend for Latin pop star Ricky Martin.

His ex, former Miss Universe Kelly Reales, alleged as much during an apperence on reality TV. After noticing rumours online, which had been swirling since as early as 2023, she clocked her boyf’s flip-flops in one of Ricky Martin’s Instagram posts.

“My best friend was the one who noticed,” Kelly confessed. “When he gave them to me, they were the same flip-flops as in the photo, and that’s when I realised it was all real. I’m leaving him because I see many things that, obviously, don’t sit well with me, and I’m going somewhere else.”

Max seemingly confirmed the rumours himself when he posted a selfie with Ricky Martin, but buried deep in his Instagram is another random celebrity connection.

OnlyFans’ Max Barz has a few celeb connections

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Amidst Kelly’s allegations, Twitter was suddenly filled with a picture of Max with Heated Rivalry leading man, Connor Storrie. People were stunned, but it turned out to be a really convincing AI rendering.

“Connor should sue you. This is illegal to use real person’s AI-created image!!!!” someone wrongly claimed, as it’s not illegal, just morally questionable.

Another said: “This VERY obvious AI.”

Though OnlyFans’ Max Barz was not hanging out with Connor Storrie in his free time, there is another celeb on his Instagram feed: Selena Gomez.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Max Barz (@max_barz)

On September 8, 2024, Max posted a selfie with Selena in Los Angeles, California. They were on a balcony of some kind, and she was as gorgeous as ever.

“Another unexpected meeting 15.08,” he captioned the post. “When dreams seem like a reality.”

In the comments, one person wrote: “Both of you are beautiful.”

“U’re so lucky,” another said.

I ran the picture through two AI checkers, and it doesn’t seem to be fake. That being said, AI is getting more and more believable, so who knows?

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity m OnlyFans Selena Gomez Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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