Ok, here’s the explanation behind *that* Grand Miss Thailand contestant’s viral dance

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The Miss Grand Thailand 2026 contest took place this weekend, but let’s be honest: Nobody is talking about the winner, only the dance.

On Saturday March in Bangkok, Chonburi’s Pattama Jitsawat was crowned the 13th Miss Grand Thailand. Congrats, love that for her. However, the real main character was Kalasin’s Darathorn Yoothong.

During what is usually a fairly standard swimsuit segment (poised walking, a bit of turning, some smiles), Yoothong said absolutely not.

Instead, she delivered an… interesting performance. We’re talking high-energy strutting, and dramatic facial expressions; see for yourself.

Candidata ao Miss Grand Tailândia viraliza por dançar de forma considerada deselegante.pic.twitter.com/M7fos20DfG — ACERVO (@AcervoCharts) March 28, 2026

Clips of the routine have been circulating everywhere, with people describing it as the “Kalasin Strut”, a name that has very much stuck. Fair enough, it deserves its own branding.

Despite not taking home the crown (she placed in the top 20), Yoothong arguably won something far more important: A signature move people will not be forgetting anytime soon.

And in case you were wondering whether she just woke up and decided to freestyle her way into pageant history, she didn’t. Her Instagram shows she’s actually a dancer, regularly posting choreographed routines and performances that are similar to the dance she performed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dada 🐇 (@dadakerema)

But wait, because Miss Grand Thailand 2026 was not done. Another contestant, Kamolwan Chanago, also had her main character moment, albeit slightly more… dental.

During her introduction, Chanago’s veneers quite literally fell out mid-speech. As in, mid-sentence. As in, on stage. As in, nightmare scenario. Except, plot twist, she handled it like an absolute pro.

🚨 MISS THAILAND CONTESTANT’S VENEERS FALL OUT LIVE ON STAGE — INTERNET LOSES IT pic.twitter.com/wjwC7xv9yu — HustleBitch (@HustleBitch_) March 27, 2026

Without even hesitating, Chanago casually reached into her mouth, retrieved the situation, popped her veneers back in, turned to face the judges, and carried on like nothing had happened. She then proceeded to strut down the stage, pose again, and exit flawlessly, as if her teeth hadn’t just attempted to make a solo appearance.

Between the Kalasin Strut and the most composed dental recovery of all time, Miss Grand Thailand 2026 has delivered more viral content than most reality TV shows manage in an entire season. Give them all a medal.

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Featured image credit: Grand TV