Six films to beat the second semester blues

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Has semester two got you feeling blue? Did you catch the flu and now you’re rotting in bed? Here are six films that will lift your spirits and reignite that new year motivation you swore you’d stick to. From new releases to ultimate classics, there is something for everyone.

People we meet on vacation

The popular romance novel turned Netflix film adaptation is a latest addition to the streaming platform. When two best friends, adventurous Poppy and homebody Alex’s annual summer trip unravels, they must work to fix it. The film’s combination of humour and spice explores themes of friendship, love, and finding yourself. This film is perfect for those bookworms and stressed third years who are still figuring out what to do after uni (please don’t ask us, we have no idea). People we meet on vacation stars Tom Blyth and Emily Bader in this exciting new romance movie.

Perks of being a wallflower

This romantic comedy film is a beautiful coming of age story that explore friendships, mental health, and the worries of education. The perks of being a wallflower is a must watch for any student – first or final year. There’s a connection in this film for each and every one of us. Logan Lerman plays the incredible Charlie in The perks of being a wallflower. The layers he addresses with his character throughout the film are heartwarming and skilled. This movie is a reminder of the support system we have around us and the beauty in even the loneliest moments. Though this is an emotional movie, it is certain to act as a reminder of all you’ve been through and everything you’ve achieved both at university and in your personal life.

Avengers franchise

This one is for all the Marvel fans. With Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-man: Brand New Day coming out December 2026, what better time to rewatch Marvel classics than now? The Avengers franchise arguably includes some of the best Marvel movies to date, with Avengers Endgame taking the top spot. These movies are a perfect way for non-superhero genre watchers to dip their toes into the MCU, and are sure to make you laugh, cry, and everything in between.

It will be a lifelong debate about which actor played the best version of Spider-man, but there’s no debating that Tom Holland’s Spider-man franchise has been incredible. From high-tech suits to opening the multiverse, Spider-man: Brand New Day is guaranteed to be a fantastic addition to the already amazing franchise. Take this as your sign to log into your Disney+ (or steal your friends’ log in) and enjoy a movie marathon of all the Marvel movies – in timeline order! And prepare yourself for the year of the MCU.

Barbie

I’m convinced there isn’t anyone that didn’t like Barbie. The Barbie movie is an incredible story of womanhood and the ups and downs that come with growing up in the 21st century. It addresses sexism, self-discovery, and societal issues and demands of women. This film is for every feminist that had to claw their way to the top just to be respected. Barbie is a beautifully unique film that connects with everybody and Margot Robbie captures what it feels and means to be a woman. This movie is available to watch on Amazon Prime, so borrow your housemates account and enjoy this masterpiece in the comfort of your bed in between writing that assignment. Barbie is sure to inspire you and cure those semester two scaries.

Ratatouille

If rats could cook as good as Remy, would you try their food? Ratatouille is an animated classic, certain to uplift any gloomy feelings and brighten your day ten fold. This heartfelt movie about a rat who aspires to be a chef amongst rodent-hating humans is a tale of perseverance and friendship. Ratatouille became a critical and commercial success, and for good reason. Everything for the casting to the visuals is a masterpiece with this film. It truly digs deep on what having a passion for something feels like, while also quietly addressing deeper societal issues that we could all learn from.

The Roses

The Roses is a brilliant comedy/drama film that came out in 2025, but never really got the love it deserves. You best believe I rated it five stars on Letterboxd after watching the absolute cinema that is The Roses. Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman breathe life into this couple that hate each other, but ultimately can’t live without the other. It’s a wonderful tale of passion, achievements, and jealousy. This film is sure to light that motivational fire within you to have the best year you possibly can. I would highly recommend this film if you’re looking for a fun watch that explores the deeper feelings of love and jealousy.

So, whether your preparing yourself for this years’ cinematic releases, or looking for a heartfelt classic to keep you going as you prepare for the stress of finishing your final assignments, there is a movie for everyone in this list. Relax, kickback, and enjoy a film this semester.