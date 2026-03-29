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Final years: Here is your graduation bucket list

Top tips for making the most of the final semester

Charlotte Darlington | Guides
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This one is for the soon-to-be graduates. As we enter the final months of our final semester of our final year at university, I have created the ultimate bucket list for everyone graduating this year. Whether you’re graduating this summer at the University of York, or this winter at the York Minster (YSJ for the venue win), this list is for absolutely everyone. Live life and enjoy your last months at university the right way.

1. Spend a day being a tourist

I know we’ve all spent the last three years going about our days and doing the bare minimum to explore the beautiful city we’ve had the pleasure to call home. This is your sign to put down the flashcards and spend the being a tourist. Take part in the iconic ghost walk, stand in the queue and buy yourself one of those cute little ghosts as a souvenir of your time in York. Explore the Railway museum, take a city tour bus, explore a bar or restaurant you’ve always wanted to try. For more tourist inspirations, check out our other articles and Instagram for all the best spots to visit.

2. Find that perfect graduation outfit

Treat yourself with that final student finance to the perfect graduation outfit. Whether you thrift the most beautiful dress or decide to splash out on something designer, pick something that fits you. Remember there’s a city of small businesses at your finger tips, offering bespoke and unique clothing and services for that perfect graduation curl. And for those incredible finishing touches, check out Indie York for list of local business like Azendi, for handmade jewellery to pull your graduation fit together to wow everyone as you walk to the stage.

3. Lock in one last time

Just one last time, one last exam, one last 4am library session. This is our last stretch to securing a 2:1 or first so let’s lock in and beat the odds. Revise for those exams you’re sure you’re going to fail and complete that coursework I know you keep complaining about (I am guilty of this myself). And if you’re one of the lucky ones that doesn’t have exams, remember not to slack off until that last assignment is uploaded. Get that degree with work you’re proud of.

4. Start looking for graduate jobs *gasp*

I know, it’s scary, but eventually we are going to have to stop avoiding those dreaded “what are you doing after university?” questions and figure it out. Take advantage of the resources available at university to help figure out the best plan of action. Careers appointments are designed to help you figure out next steps, upgrade your CV, and help you find the perfect job for after uni. Book a careers appointment! The Handshake platform, available to all students, has thousands of employers actively recruiting, who are also approved and trusted by the university. Take a browse of Handshake to see what is already available to you.

5. Appreciate your friends

For many of us, we will be moving back to our home towns after that final assignment is handed in and our student house tenancy ends. So this is your reminder to spend time with your friends and housemates, don’t regret the time you have now. Enjoy a brunch together at Drift, or a relaxing pottery painting session at Rainbows Art Studio. Celebrate with your society on a Wednesday night out, or destress with a movie night in your pjs laughing about all the memories you’ve made together. Take the time to appreciate your community, appreciate these last few moments together.

6. Have fun

Don’t forget to have fun and, more importantly, relax. It is easy to burn out in this finally stretch before finishing university for good, but remember to take the time to look after yourself. In between all those hours in the library, and time spent stressing about your exams whilst in the club at 3am, take time to relax and recharge.

We’re about to be graduates! Enjoy these last few months while it lasts.

Charlotte Darlington | Guides
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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