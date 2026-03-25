From the yapper to the snacker: The seven types of KCL students you’ll find in the library

2 hours ago

The second semester is almost over and let’s just say, the exam panic has already started to set in. And if you’re a KCL student, this can only mean one thing: The library is rammed and every seat in The Maughan feels like a psychological experiment. Whether you’re battling for a desk on the first floor, or hiding in a corner at Guy’s, you’ve definitely encountered all of these people while studying. Even worse, you probably are one, but just afraid to admit it.

So, here are the seven types of King’s students you will find in the library this exam season.

The locked in

They have their headphones on, a full water bottle and three tabs of JSTOR as well as a colour-coded Notion page open. This person arrived bright and early at 9am and they will not be leaving until security escorts them out.

They don’t look up, they don’t take breaks and they make you feel personally victimised for checking your phone just once. Most commonly spotted on the silent floors of The Maughan, or in the Round Reading Room. They radiate an energy that says work now, cry later.

The phone warrior

They came to the library with the best of intentions and opened their laptop, found the reading and then picked up their phone for just one second. That was two hours ago. They’ve since been through Instagram, TikTok, three group chats, and are now deep in a Reddit thread.

Their notes document is still completely blank but they will leave at 5pm and tell their flatmates they had such a long day in the library.

The yapper

Why are they even here? Why are you in the library if you want to have a full conversation at speaking volume about your housemate’s situationship? The yapper treats the second floor of The Maughan like a café and the quiet zones at Guy’s like a suggestion, rather than a rule.

They always travel in groups as well and have never once been shushed because everyone is too British to say anything, so instead we all just suffer in silence.

The main character

They have a full outfit, hair done and a iced oat latte in hand despite only going to the library. Their desk setup looks like a study gram post complete with an iPad, MacBook and a single decorative highlighter. But, if you glance at their screen, it’s just Pinterest open.

They are not here to study, they are here to be seen studying and honestly, I respect the commitment to the aesthetic.

The panicker

This person hasn’t been seen since Freshers’ Week, but suddenly materialises in The Maughan the moment exam season hits. They arrive wild-eyed and asking people what the module reading list is.

They will do an entire semester’s worth of content in 72 hours fuelled by nothing but Redbull and fear but somehow they still pass.

The snacker

The snacker has turned their desk into a full meal deal. We’re talking Tupperware, crisps, maybe a banana and something in tin foil that absolutely should not be eaten in a library.

The silent floor at The Maughan was not designed for the sound of someone crunching their way through a bag of Kettle Chips at 2pm, and yet here we are. Bonus points if they brought a flask.

The sleeper

They sat down, opened a textbook and at some point between page three and page four, simply left this realm. Head on arms, coat as a blanket, fully unconscious at Guy’s at 1pm on a Tuesday.

No one wakes them up and no one knows if they’re okay. They are perhaps the bravest person in the library because they get a nap in when none of us have the nerve.

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