Here’s a typical day in the life of a second year King’s College London student

So all the first years know what to expect next year

4 hours ago

As the second semester finishes, swamping you with essays and revision, first year students will be imagining their second year life and second year students will be reminiscing on their year before marching on to the trenches of third year.

So, we thought we would provide you with a day in the life of a second year student at King’s. I guess you can take this either as a warning for your next year as a university student or as a glimpse back into how easy life was before third year…

Waking up

You wake up, groggy and late but with just enough time to make it to your 9am, so you feel morally obliged to get up and battle the commute rather than stay home, warm and safe from the terror of TFL.

The commute

Congrats! You make it to your train on time, trying to nonchalantly catch your breath after running madly for the train. The tube is packed, you feel like a literal sardine, someone’s massive backpack is rubbing on your face. Great. You turn your head and find yourself making eye contact with someone’s armpit as they hold the bar above you. No offence to them but their armpit…smells.

You stumble off the tube after a long journey, gasping for fresh air, as fresh as it can be in London. You try to speed walk to uni, although you neglected to check the weather and its started raining. You think back to your comfortable, soft bed and curse yourself for trying to attend a 9am for once. Who did you think you were?

Arriving at uni

You get to your 9am on time, nice! Although, your shoes are squelching and your jeans are heavy with water. You sit down on time, but you look like you’ve just been for a cheeky swim and your face resembles that of a drowned rat.

You successfully improv your way through the seminar, the classic second year phrases include: “Yes I agree!”, “I loved it in the lecture when…”, and “Just piggy-backing off that”. No-one needs to know you only did half of the reading, that’s between you and Mr John Keats.

Lunch

After trying to speak louder than your stomach rumbles (impossible task), you decide it’s time for some overpriced food. Armed with a £4 Tesco meal deal and a fresh face of enthusiasm from the successful seminar, you lock in.

Time for a library lock in

In this lock in session, you are distracted multiple times by useless Google searches, yes you did need to do the ‘Countries of Europe Quiz’, and no you couldn’t name them all. Alongside your fruitless searching, you find time to scare yourself with the mere thought of doing a dissertation next year, all before you’ve even opened Keats.

Eventually you complete your work turning a one hour task into three, in the second year we call that productivity! The thought of going out with your friends after uni gets you through your work and lecture, thinking about them wistfully like a 1940s wife thought about her soldier husband.

Lecture time

The lecture is…definitely a lecture for sure! The content is half understandable as the lecturer drones on, who you can barely hear through the heat of the lecture theatre. You whisper to your friend next to you that you can genuinely see the heat waves, you probably can, as you have been condemned to the Strand basement.

And relax

Success! You’ve survived the day. Get ready to complain about your day to your friends. You tell them about your train journey from hell and your “productive” working. They tell you about their struggle up Temple hill and the mental gymnastics of trying to understand the Kings building floors, all in the name of bonding.

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