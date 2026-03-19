Attention Harries: Here’s what song from the new album each King’s degree would be

5 hours ago

Harry Styles recently released his fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally and he’s once again sent all the fan-girls into a frenzy. The discoesque album is packed full of fun instrumentals, both beautifully meaningful and completely nonsensical lyrics, and often obscure messages – so typical of Harry!

There is also a song for every KCL student. So, here is what Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionall’ each King’s degree would be.

Ready, Steady, Go! – Modern languages

The upbeat and fast-paced, as implied by its title, Ready, Steady, Go! is for the students of Modern Languages here at King’s. Quite like the song, studying languages can be full-on. It is demanding, dynamic and requires a lot of dedication.

The song’s repetition of “ready, steady, go” is reminiscent of the constant, and almost pain-staking, memorisation language students have to undertake throughout their studies. If you are a student of Italian, don’t worry, you weren’t hearing things – Harry did say “pronti, quasi, vai” before the bridge.

So, modern languages students, Ready, Steady, Go! is your song and I am sure you have the lyrics memorised already!

Taste Back – International relations

The more light-hearted Taste Back is for those who study international relations at King’s. You are the type to find joy learning about different countries and cultures, and travelling to as many places around the world as you possibly can is definitely on your bucket list. As an international relations student, the workload and constant discussion of global connections and increasing international challenges can sometimes be overwhelming.

You must witness a lot of debates between peers, public figures and the scholars you read about. However, as Harry said, you are “handling it like a European” – whatever that means! It is true, though, that we all just “need a little love”. World leaders could learn a thing or two from you, Harry.

Coming Up Roses – English literature

Are you a student of English literature here at King’s? If so, Coming Up Roses is for you. Beautifully bound up with meaningful lyrics, a heart-warming melody, and Harry’s oh so sweet voice, this song speaks to those who love romance, ballads, and stories.

These people, hopefully, are those who study English literature. The song itself is pleasing and potentially gut-wrenching at times. Being an English literature student, you may find yourself appreciating its lyricism, as it is second-nature to look profoundly into words, their meaning, and why they have been chosen. Coming Up Roses is a perfect song to un-pick. You also most definitely cry to your favourite sad songs – unapologetically, of course! This song might just be one of those.

Pop – Philosophy

Pop is a philosophy student’s anthem. It is an exhilarating, intoxicating, and repetitive song that will leave you wanting more! Within it, Harry explores multiple themes, such as desire, tension, compulsion, and control. The self-awareness that runs throughout the song is reminiscent of Philosophy students’ interest in humans and thinking.

The endless questioning of existence, life and reason, all of which are fundamental to the principles of Philosophy, will have you also asking yourself: “Am I in over my head?”. You may find that you are, most of the time. After all, Philosophy is derived from the Greek philos (love) and sophia (wisdom), meaning the love of wisdom. You do love all of this, right?

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Featured image via YouTube