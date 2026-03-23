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London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team

UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred

Romilly Goddard | News
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Friday 27th March will see some of KCL’s finest male athletes taking to the field in order to compete in one of the most anticipated events of the year, the London Varsity Series.

The match is against UCL and it is a rivalry that has been going on for over 20 years, with the first London Varsity rugby union match being held in 2004. The London Varsity series has since expanded to over 40 sports.

Fresh off their win at the Strand Cup, the KCL Men’s Rugby team are here and are ready for blood.

Here is your first look at the team that will remind UCL that London really does bleed red:

1. Mark Jonsson

1st XV Caps: 20

Varsity Caps: One

2. Liam Record

1st XV Caps: Seven

Varsity Caps: Debut

3. George Song

1st XV Caps: 30

Varsity Caps: One

4. Malcolm Bezel-Selby

1st XV Caps: 18

Varsity Caps: One

5. Henry Collins

1st XV Caps: 23

Varsity Caps: One

6. Joshua Cribb

1ST XV Caps: 10

Varsity Caps: Debut

7. Steven Coker (Captain)

1st XV Caps: 36

Varsity Caps: Two

8. Teddy Gannon

1st XV Caps: Five

Varsity Caps: Debut

9. Sulaymaan Samir

1st XV Caps: Eight

Varsity Caps: Debut

10. Nico Razmilovic (Vice-Captain)

1st XV Caps: 20+1

Varsity Caps: One

11. Theo Lepski

1 st XV Caps: 26

Varsity Caps: One

12. Ray Peh

1st XV Caps: 10

Varsity Caps: Debut

13. Benji Gribon

1st XV Caps: 11

Varsity Caps: Debut

14. Andrew Lane

1st XV Caps: 10

Varsity Caps: Debut

15. Isaac Hui (Vice-Captain)

1st XV Caps: 22

Varsity Caps: Two

16. Mark Nashed

1st XV Caps: Two

Varsity Caps: Debut

17. Jerry Chan

1st XV Caps: 5

Varsity Caps: Debut

18. Andy Florescu

1st XV Caps: Five

Varsity Caps: Debut

19. Isadore Hart

1st XV Caps: 24

Varsity Caps: One

20. Alvaro Umaran

1st XV Caps: Five

Varsity Caps: Debut

(20+1) Dan Zukas

1st XV Caps: 10

Varsity Caps: Debut

22. Luca Suzuki

1st XV Caps: Six

Varsity Caps: Debut

23. George Hudson

1st XV Caps: Eight

Varsity Caps: Debut

The match will be held on Friday 27th March at Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club and tickets are available on the KCLSU website.

Good luck to our Mens Rugby Varsity team and let’s show UCL what we’re made of!

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The King’s Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

Featured image via Instagram @freyaross.jpg

Romilly Goddard | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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