London bleeds red, not purple: Meet your KCL Men’s Rugby Varsity Team
UCL won’t know what hit them! #bleedred
Friday 27th March will see some of KCL’s finest male athletes taking to the field in order to compete in one of the most anticipated events of the year, the London Varsity Series.
The match is against UCL and it is a rivalry that has been going on for over 20 years, with the first London Varsity rugby union match being held in 2004. The London Varsity series has since expanded to over 40 sports.
Fresh off their win at the Strand Cup, the KCL Men’s Rugby team are here and are ready for blood.
Here is your first look at the team that will remind UCL that London really does bleed red:
1. Mark Jonsson
1st XV Caps: 20
Varsity Caps: One
2. Liam Record
1st XV Caps: Seven
Varsity Caps: Debut
3. George Song
1st XV Caps: 30
Varsity Caps: One
4. Malcolm Bezel-Selby
1st XV Caps: 18
Varsity Caps: One
5. Henry Collins
1st XV Caps: 23
Varsity Caps: One
6. Joshua Cribb
1ST XV Caps: 10
Varsity Caps: Debut
7. Steven Coker (Captain)
1st XV Caps: 36
Varsity Caps: Two
8. Teddy Gannon
1st XV Caps: Five
Varsity Caps: Debut
9. Sulaymaan Samir
1st XV Caps: Eight
Varsity Caps: Debut
10. Nico Razmilovic (Vice-Captain)
1st XV Caps: 20+1
Varsity Caps: One
11. Theo Lepski
1 st XV Caps: 26
Varsity Caps: One
12. Ray Peh
1st XV Caps: 10
Varsity Caps: Debut
13. Benji Gribon
1st XV Caps: 11
Varsity Caps: Debut
14. Andrew Lane
1st XV Caps: 10
Varsity Caps: Debut
15. Isaac Hui (Vice-Captain)
1st XV Caps: 22
Varsity Caps: Two
16. Mark Nashed
1st XV Caps: Two
Varsity Caps: Debut
17. Jerry Chan
1st XV Caps: 5
Varsity Caps: Debut
18. Andy Florescu
1st XV Caps: Five
Varsity Caps: Debut
19. Isadore Hart
1st XV Caps: 24
Varsity Caps: One
20. Alvaro Umaran
1st XV Caps: Five
Varsity Caps: Debut
(20+1) Dan Zukas
1st XV Caps: 10
Varsity Caps: Debut
22. Luca Suzuki
1st XV Caps: Six
Varsity Caps: Debut
23. George Hudson
1st XV Caps: Eight
Varsity Caps: Debut
The match will be held on Friday 27th March at Ealing Trailfinders Rugby Club and tickets are available on the KCLSU website.
Good luck to our Mens Rugby Varsity team and let’s show UCL what we’re made of!
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Featured image via Instagram @freyaross.jpg