York’s cutest side hustle: Inside the rise of cake sheds

From brownies to blondies, York’s cake sheds are becoming the city’s sweetest trend

3 hours ago

If your quick walk around York has recently turned into an unexpected stop for a brownie, blondie or cookie, you’re definitely not alone.

Across the city, cake sheds are quietly becoming one of York’s biggest food trends, with small baking businesses transforming front gardens into self serve sweet spots. These colourful sheds stocked with homemade treats have created a new kind of bakery experience – one that’s casual, convenient and a little bit addictive.

What actually is a cake shed?

Cake sheds are exactly what they sound like – small setups, often in garden sheds or converted outdoor spaces, where people sell homemade baked goods directly to customers. They usually sell things like brownies and blondies, cookies, cupcakes and slices, and seasonal or themed bakes.

Unlike traditional bakeries, cake sheds offer a much more informal experience. There are no queues, flexible opening hours, and often a sense of surprise about what will be available on any given day.

It’s a low cost, adaptable way for people to run a baking business, and for customers it’s a charming way to pick up a treat.

While cake sheds have existed in some form for a while, their popularity has grown rapidly thanks to social media. Instagram and TikTok have made it easier for small businesses to advertise new bakes, share restocks and build a loyal following.

Across York a number of small baking businesses have set up their own cake sheds. We spoke to some of the bakers behind them to learn more about the trend:

Bake Chic – 62 Eason View, Dringhouses, YO24 2JD

Selling NYC-style cookies alongside brownies, blondies, cookie pies and more, Bake Chic launched in October 2025 after spotting the trend growing locally. The shed has built a reputation for its creative bakes, with its cherry Bakewell shortbread proving especially popular.

“I think people like the niche of them, popping to a local bake shed and picking some lovely homemade bakes, especially if the shed is all pretty and has its own personality! Us bake shedders really do like putting the effort into that.”

Tiffin Bakes – Hagg Lane, Dunnington, YO19 5PE

One of York’s newest additions, this bright pink shed opened this month and has already had a strong response from the local community. Alongside brownies, cookies and traybakes, it also offers protein bakes, combining fitness and baking – with caramel cornflake brownies and Malteser tiffin among the favourites.

“I think everyone who has a cake shed is passionate about baking and it shows in our work. You know you’re getting homemade, fresh bakes that are made with love and top quality ingredients. People want quality and to support local.”

The Cake Whisperer – 11 Ouseburn Avenue, Acomb, YO26 5NL

Opened just last week, this shed builds on years of experience making celebration and wedding cakes. It offers a mix of classic treats including brownies, cookies and cupcakes, with stuffed cupcakes and Mars brownies among its bestsellers.

“I think cake sheds have become so popular because they’re really convenient – they’re easy to access and self-serve, which people love. Cake sheds bring something different compared to traditional cafes or bakeries – they offer more convenience and flexibility, which really suits people’s lifestyles.”

Gluten Free Cakery – 30 Southdown Road, Huntington, YO32 9RW

Created by a baker with coeliac disease, this shed focuses entirely on gluten-free bakes, filling a gap many say isn’t met by traditional cafes. It sells everything from old school cake to cheesecake and cake jars, and has already been selling out every weekend, with customers travelling from outside York to visit.

“Cake sheds are popular because they’re convenient, cute, affordable, and perfect for social media. Buying cake from a shed feels like a treat, not just shopping. Kids love them, adults post them online, and they make good little trips.”

Natalie’s Cake Shed – 10 Ribstone Grove, Tang Hall, YO31 0NX

Launched just weeks ago, this shed started as a way to keep baking while dieting and has quickly become a local hit. Known for traybakes, brownies and stuffed croissants, it’s also become a popular stop for families on walks.

“I think people love the idea of cake sheds, the simplicity of them being in the area, everyone loves a treat. It gets families out a lot, I see kids having so much fun choosing their bake as they have looked forward to coming to the shed that’s down the road!”

Blonde Bakery – 39 Rawcliffe Croft, Rawcliffe, YO30 5US

Set up in May 2025, Blonde Bakery’s “Cake Cupboard” was created to offer more accessible bakes to the local community as the cost of celebration cakes increased. It now sells everything from brownies and blondies to cookie dough tubs and cake pots. Its cookie toasts, a loaf-style take on cookie pies, are proving especially popular. It even features a small “Hound Hatch”, where homemade treats for dogs are sold alongside the bakes.

“I think they’re so popular because of the honesty concept. People love being able to come, take their time to choose, pay and leave – it’s become part of people’s weekly routine. I now make over 100 slices of cookie toast a weekend and sell out super quickly – it’s become part of people’s weekly routine to stop by and choose a treat.”

Why are cake sheds suddenly everywhere?

For many of the bakers behind the sheds, the idea started as a hobby, but quickly grew into something bigger. Some were inspired by seeing cake sheds pop up elsewhere, while others were responding to demand after selling out at markets or baking for friends and family.

There’s also a clear pattern in why they’re taking off. Many of the bakers pointed to the appeal of homemade, high quality bakes, the convenience of a self-serve setup, and the chance to support local businesses.

While traditional cafes and bakeries still have their place, cake sheds offer something slightly different.

Several bakers said the sheds allow them to experiment more with flavours, respond to customer demand, and create something that feels more connected to the community.

What started as a niche idea has quickly become a growing part of York’s food scene.

From gluten free bakes to protein brownies, cake sheds are showing how small, creative businesses can thrive in simple ways. And with more popping up across the city, it looks like this is one trend that’s only getting bigger.

So next time you spot a cake shed at the end of someone’s garden, it might be worth stopping by – purely for research of course.

Featured images via Natalie’s Cake Shed, Bake Chic and The Cake Whisperer