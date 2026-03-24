Quadruple amputee and athlete Dayton Webber arrested for murder and ditching body

3 hours ago

Dayton Webber, a professional cornhole athlete and amputee, has been arrested for murder by allegedly shooting a man and ditching his body.

Last night, reports circulated that 27-year-old athlete Dayton Webber had been arrested on suspicion of murdering 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, whose relationship to Dayton is currently unclear. The alleged crime happened in the middle of an argument in the front seats of a car, according to two witnesses who were in the passenger seat.

The witness told La Plata police that they were in the car’s passenger seat during the argument. They claim that after the alleged shooting, Dayton asked them to help dispose of the body, which they refused, escaping the vehicle and fleeing to find law enforcement.

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The deceased body of Bradrick was found in a neighbour’s yard almost two hours later. Dayton’s vehicle was found not long after, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He was found at a nearby hospital in Charlottesville, and according to the police press release, he was “seeking treatment for a medical issue”.

It’s currently unclear how Dayton is believed to have shot the gun and disposed of the body as a quadruple amputee with no arms or legs, but investigators currently believe he worked entirely alone.

“It’s early in the investigation, but there’s no evidence to suggest anyone else was involved in the shooting and that he acted alone,” Diane Richardson of Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Dayton played professional cornhole under the official American Cornhole League. The organisation have released a statement in light of the allegations.

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“We respect the judicial process and will not comment on specific allegations or details while proceedings are ongoing,” the statement said.

“We will provide updates if and when it is appropriate to do so, but in the meantime, the league will have no further comment.”

Neither Dayton nor his family have issued a public statement. The investigation is currently ongoing.

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Featured image via Albemarle County Police Department/Instagram