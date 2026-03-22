They’re here: Meet your next team of York SU Sabbatical Officers

The new team was announced on Friday 20th March

2 hours ago

The results are in, welcome your new York Student Union sabbatical officers for 2026/27!

“Saabs” are responsible for leading the Student Union and representing student voices. They are either recent graduates, or students taking a sabbatical year.

Their role aims to improve extracurricular and academic experience at York. Voting was open from Friday 13th March and closed on Thursday 19th March.

The newly elected officers will start their positions this July 2026, until the following June 2027, representing all students throughout the 2026-27 academic year.

A total of 17 candidates, some returning Sabbs, ran for a total of five positions, so let’s see who won your vote:

Academic Officer: Aya Haidar

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Running for a second term, Aya’s main responsibility is to represent students’ academic interests and work with representatives in all academic departments.

As part of her manifesto, she wanted to increase student input on policy, receive specific AI guidance for students, and a bigger “safety net”.

Activities Officer: Alex Brown

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Up against four other candidates, Alex Brown was successfully voted in as Activities Officer. His role will be to represent the many societies at York. His manifesto focused on reviving students spaces and ensuring societies and student volunteers are rewarded for their hard work.

Community and Inclusion Officer: Abi Harrison

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Abi has won this role, focusing on diversity and representation across campus. Abi promised more cost of living support in their manifesto, as well as an improved sense of community and better support for student wellbeing.

Sports Officer: Darcy Graham

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Running their second term, Darcy’s role works to communicate with sports teams and organise events such as the Colours Ball and Roses.

In their manifesto, they wished for an inclusive sport union, a growth of college and social sport programmes, and prioritising student wellbeing and support across our clubs.

Union Affairs Officer: Sam Dickinson

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And finally, your Union Affairs Officer is Sam Dickinson. This role acts as the head of the SU, working alongside Vice-Chancellor Charlie Jeffrey, as well as other university staff.

In his manifesto, Sam strived for a stronger political voice in needs such as Cost of Living relief, laundry, buses and bursaries, as well as taking steps to improve the international student experience at York through more multilingual staff and improved financial access.

Featured image via Google Maps and @yorkunisu