It’s time: Here’s a brutal ranking of the new Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skins

6 hours ago

So, after a very long chapter last season, the Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass is finally here, so it’s time for a very honest and brutal ranking of the new skins.

Now, straight away, the battle pass costs 800 V-Bucks this time. Sounds cheaper, but the V-Bucks prices went up, so it’s basically the same real-money price. You only earn 800 back now instead of 1,500, which isn’t ideal.

Also worth mentioning, there are some big collabs floating around right now. The MCU-style Iron Man and Captain America skins are in the shop, and Game of Thrones skins are on the way. But none of that is in the battle pass, which makes this feel a bit less exciting.

Anyway, here’s my ranking of all eight battle pass skins in Fortnite chapter seven season two, ranked from worst to best.

8. Dasha

There’s nothing interesting here at all, and it’s just another attempt at battle pass filler. The design is basic, the alternate style doesn’t really change much, and it just feels like something that would normally sit in the item shop.

Bit of a weak start.

7. Elite Jules

This one’s okay. There are some decent ideas in the alternate styles, especially the more tech-focused ones, but nothing really stands out. It’s the kind of skin you might use for a week and then forget about.

6. Squibbly

This one is just another “cute” skin. And look, Fortnite already has loads of these. Squibbly isn’t bad, but it’s not doing anything new either. The extra styles are a bit fun, but overall, it just feels overdone at this point.

5. The Foundation (Reforged)

So, the Foundation is back again. It’s a bit random. Most players don’t really care anymore that he’s tied to the Rock, but to be fair, the armour does look good.

The alternate styles carry this one. Without them, it would probably be lower.

4. Lady Windfrost

Now we’re getting into better territory. She looks a lot like Emma Frost from the X-Men, which isn’t a bad thing. The icy theme works well, and the darker/gold styles help a bit.

Still, it doesn’t feel super original, but it’s definitely one of the more solid designs.

3. The Order (Reforged)

The blades, the armour, the overall design, it all works. The extra styles make it even better, and it actually feels like a proper battle pass skin rather than filler.

2. Bugs Bunny

I mean, it’s Bugs Bunny. He’s iconic. Everyone knows him, and loads of people are going to run this skin just for that reason alone. The Tune Squad style is a nice bonus, too.

The only downside is that you have to unlock everything else first, which is a bit annoying.

1. Exalted Ice King

Best skin this season, easily. He’s got a proper villain look, very Sauron from The Lord of the Rings vibes, and it just works. On top of that, he’s got multiple strong alternate styles, including gold versions and bonus unlocks. And you get him instantly when you buy the pass, which makes a big difference.

This is what a Tier one skin should feel like.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.