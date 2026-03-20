The Tab
Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skin ranked

It’s time: Here’s a brutal ranking of the new Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skins

Some of them feel so mid

Suchismita Ghosh | Gaming
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

So, after a very long chapter last season, the Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass is finally here, so it’s time for a very honest and brutal ranking of the new skins.

Now, straight away, the battle pass costs 800 V-Bucks this time. Sounds cheaper, but the V-Bucks prices went up, so it’s basically the same real-money price. You only earn 800 back now instead of 1,500, which isn’t ideal.

Also worth mentioning, there are some big collabs floating around right now. The MCU-style Iron Man and Captain America skins are in the shop, and Game of Thrones skins are on the way. But none of that is in the battle pass, which makes this feel a bit less exciting.

Anyway, here’s my ranking of all eight battle pass skins in Fortnite chapter seven season two, ranked from worst to best.

8. Dasha

via Epic Games

There’s nothing interesting here at all, and it’s just another attempt at battle pass filler. The design is basic, the alternate style doesn’t really change much, and it just feels like something that would normally sit in the item shop.

Bit of a weak start.

7. Elite Jules

via Epic Games

This one’s okay. There are some decent ideas in the alternate styles, especially the more tech-focused ones, but nothing really stands out. It’s the kind of skin you might use for a week and then forget about.

6. Squibbly

via Epic Games

This one is just another “cute” skin. And look, Fortnite already has loads of these. Squibbly isn’t bad, but it’s not doing anything new either. The extra styles are a bit fun, but overall, it just feels overdone at this point.

5. The Foundation (Reforged)

via Epic Games

So, the Foundation is back again. It’s a bit random. Most players don’t really care anymore that he’s tied to the Rock, but to be fair, the armour does look good.

The alternate styles carry this one. Without them, it would probably be lower.

4. Lady Windfrost

Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skin ranked

via Epic Games

Now we’re getting into better territory. She looks a lot like Emma Frost from the X-Men, which isn’t a bad thing. The icy theme works well, and the darker/gold styles help a bit.

Still, it doesn’t feel super original, but it’s definitely one of the more solid designs.

3. The Order (Reforged)

Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skin ranked

via Epic Games

The blades, the armour, the overall design, it all works. The extra styles make it even better, and it actually feels like a proper battle pass skin rather than filler.

2. Bugs Bunny

Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skin ranked

via Epic Games

I mean, it’s Bugs Bunny. He’s iconic. Everyone knows him, and loads of people are going to run this skin just for that reason alone. The Tune Squad style is a nice bonus, too.

The only downside is that you have to unlock everything else first, which is a bit annoying.

1. Exalted Ice King

Fortnite chapter seven season two battle pass skin ranked

via Epic Games

Best skin this season, easily. He’s got a proper villain look, very Sauron from The Lord of the Rings vibes, and it just works. On top of that, he’s got multiple strong alternate styles, including gold versions and bonus unlocks. And you get him instantly when you buy the pass, which makes a big difference.

This is what a Tier one skin should feel like.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook

More on: Fortnite Gaming Viral
Suchismita Ghosh | Gaming
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Thanks EA, this Sims 4 feature no one asked for ruins the last good thing about the game

Xbox CEO Asha Sharma says all apps should be AI as original co-founder predicts company’s ‘end’

A HBO Baldur’s Gate show ruins the game for one major reason and we need to talk about it

Latest

Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

Nina Stockdale

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Uni of York amongst Russell Group unis whose Vice-Chancellor’s pay rose amid job cuts

Violet Kennerk

The pay rise came despite cuts aiming to save York £15 million this academic year

A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The red pill attracts women too

Revelations

Documentary director solves the grisly murder of gay p*rnstar in a crazy way after 35 years

Kieran Galpin

The cold case became an urban legend dubbed the ‘gay Black Dahlia’

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

Hebe Hancock

I can’t get enough

MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

Suchismita Ghosh

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task

A look at Gia’s 10-year marriage before MAFS Australia, and her ‘biggest regret’

Ellissa Bain

This reason she got divorced his sad

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026

Messy posts and a telling video: A complete rundown of the downfall of Samie and Ciaran

Hayley Soen

Love Island lovers, take a seat

University of York comments on meningitis outbreak in Kent

Violet Kennerk

A public health alert has confirmed two deaths and 29 confirmed or suspected cases so far

York’s quiet spaces show how universities can better support neurodivergent students

Shannon Downing

The University of York is expanding sensory friendly spaces to improve accessibility across campus

Cambridge University says students stuck in Middle East may have to ‘withdraw’ from studies

Nina Stockdale

The university said there will be ‘no exam allowance’ for those unable to return to Cambridge

Uni of York amongst Russell Group unis whose Vice-Chancellor’s pay rose amid job cuts

Violet Kennerk

The pay rise came despite cuts aiming to save York £15 million this academic year

A deep dive into the women who keep the manosphere alive after Louis Theroux documentary

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The red pill attracts women too

Revelations

Documentary director solves the grisly murder of gay p*rnstar in a crazy way after 35 years

Kieran Galpin

The cold case became an urban legend dubbed the ‘gay Black Dahlia’

Just watched Inside the Manosphere? Here are 10 of Louis Theroux’s best docs to try next

Hebe Hancock

I can’t get enough

MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

Suchismita Ghosh

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task

A look at Gia’s 10-year marriage before MAFS Australia, and her ‘biggest regret’

Ellissa Bain

This reason she got divorced his sad

Samie and Ciaran on Love Island All Stars 2026

Messy posts and a telling video: A complete rundown of the downfall of Samie and Ciaran

Hayley Soen

Love Island lovers, take a seat

University of York comments on meningitis outbreak in Kent

Violet Kennerk

A public health alert has confirmed two deaths and 29 confirmed or suspected cases so far

York’s quiet spaces show how universities can better support neurodivergent students

Shannon Downing

The University of York is expanding sensory friendly spaces to improve accessibility across campus