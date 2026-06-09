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Newcastle University drops four places in Complete University Guide rankings

Newcastle and Northumbria were ranked 35th and 37th respectively

Ali Choudhary | News
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Newcastle University has fallen four places in the Complete University Guide’s latest league tables, placing 35th overall.

According to the table, the ranking makes Newcastle the second lowest ranked Russell Group university, with only Queen Mary University of London placed lower. Northumbria University ranked 37th overall, two places behind Newcastle but also ahead of Queen Mary.

Newcastle University received an overall score of 70 per cent, while Northumbria scored 69 per cent.

The two city universities performed differently across key measures. Newcastle recorded stronger entry standards, scoring 67 per cent compared with Northumbria’s 59 per cent, and also led on research quality, with 82 per cent compared with Northumbria’s 76 per cent.

However, Northumbria outperformed Newcastle on student satisfaction by two percentage points. Graduate prospects at the two institutions remained close, with Newcastle scoring 78 per cent and Northumbria 75 per cent.

The top three positions in the league table were claimed by the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, and the London School of Economics and Political Science.

The Complete University Guide says its league tables rank the best universities in the UK overall and across 74 subject areas, using “impartial, publicly available data.”

Newcastle University and Northumbria University were approached for comment. 

Ali Choudhary | News
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