The Tab

Downs ‘van dwellers’ evicted as court order issued

People living in their vehicles set to be removed from ‘Britain’s van dweller capital’

Ellen Paterson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

From the 7th of May, anyone living in caravans or vehicles on certain roads around the Downs will be evicted by Bristol City Council. 

Dubbed Britain’s ‘van dweller capital’, hundreds of people live in their vehicles on roads around the Clifton Downs, with their presence sparking controversy amongst locals and even making national news.  

Bristol City Council received an anti-social behaviour injunction, allowing authorities to remove any lived-in or abandoned vehicles in the area. Some residents have driven off but many vehicles are abandoned or so dilapidated they can’t be moved.  

Van-dwellers that have been moved off the Downs are being moved to ‘meanwhile sites’, the council has stated.  

Martin Morgan, who has lived on the Downs for “four or five years”, said he was waiting to be towed by the council. 

“I don’t see what the problem is. The ones that are left are actually the people who tidy up. I’m ready to go, I’ve made arrangements to get my van towed but nothing has happened yet. We’re waiting to be taken to the meanwhile in Lockleaze.” 

“I’m unfit for work at the moment so I’m on benefits. I have no choice but to live here” he continued. “The meanwhile site is my only choice, otherwise I’ll be homeless.” 

“I would rather stay here out of necessity, and I really know the people. Some are stuck up and snobby – can you blame them? If I lived in a mansion I would not want to see this” 

Other residents had slightly different views:

“Why are you moving us?” asked Jaz Devereux.  “I personally pick up all my rubbish. It’s often uni students’ rubbish, but it’s blamed on us.” 

“The council have not been helpful and they have not offered me a spot at the meanwhile site. I have no idea where I am going to go, it’s very very stressful.” 

Bristol City Council’s decision to step in has also caused controversy. Tony Nelson, who leads ‘Protect the Downs’, a facebook group that has been campaigning for the vehicles to be removed, objected to the idea of van-dwellers waiting to be taken away. 

“They can’t just turn round and say ‘oh the council haven’t given me loads of money and solved all my problems.” 

“These are grown-up people, they’re adults. They got themselves there, they can get themselves out. I want to reiterate: the people that really need help can’t get it because a bunch a lifestylers have hidden them and obfuscated their problems. I think that’s a shame” 

The group claims the majority of people living on the Downs do so because of lifestyle choices, suggesting only a few of the residents have actually sought help from the council. 

The council has said the new policy has seen them working with almost 100 people. Four have been moved onto meanwhile sites, four in with family and friends, one into a private rental, one into social housing and five into emergency accommodation.  

The future of many residents remains uncertain. It’s clear the Downs will continue to cause controversy for some time to come.

All images via SWNS

Ellen Paterson | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest

Worst Ex Ever: Varya Malina shares shocking update on 90 Day Fiancé partner Geoffrey Paschel

Hayley Soen

‘Every day I am scared for his life’

All the Cardiff University buildings used as filming locations in ITV drama ‘Believe Me’

Harry Youlten

Camera crews in your study space?

Bec has new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026

Bec has a new boyfriend after MAFS Australia 2026, and he’s a fit male escort?!

Hayley Soen

He charges $1k an hour

Oh no! Rachel and Steven broke up just days after MAFS Australia 2026 final vows and it’s messy

Hayley Soen

He said some pretty horrible things to her

Guys, I just found out you can change the Spotify app to light mode and here’s how to do it

Ellissa Bain

It’s so pretty

Exam season is here! Here are the best seats to get in Cardiff University libraries

Rosie Connold

Because we know what exam season can get like

‘I didn’t know what to say’: Trisha Paytas says Cassie n-word comment in Euphoria was improv

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She shared all the behind the scenes details

Benedict Cumberbatch gets into ‘peak British’ street row with fellow cyclist in London

Sara Maruboyina

One X user called it the ‘BBC drama that accidentally spilled onto the streets’

Review: Berlin Berlin

Agathe Bernard-Bacot

Putting on a French play from Scratch in an English-speaking university: An impossible challenge?

Cassie from Euphoria’s latest NSFW OnlyFans f*tish scenes slammed as ‘humiliation ritual’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This is all a bit much

Right-wing activist visiting Bristol Uni ‘attacked with curry’

Emily Robson

‘Young Bob’ – a 17-year-old Christian activist – spoke to students about topics such as abortion outside Senate House

‘I was hung out to dry’: Caroline Muirhead angrily calls out police for betraying her trust

Ellissa Bain

‘I trusted the system would stand by me and keep me safe’

Downs ‘van dwellers’ evicted as court order issued

Ellen Paterson

People living in their vehicles set to be removed from ‘Britain’s van dweller capital’

St Andrews student ‘warned not to offend again’ after assaulting police officer and student

Cyrus Tahbaz

Third-year student, Edward Bulmer, punched the officer three times

Love Island’s Meg and Dejon’s messy beef in full, as he ‘responds’ to Meg’s shady screenshots

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can barely keep up

After Should I Marry A Murderer, a cycle has been set up to raise money in Tony Parsons’ name

Hayley Soen

Cyclists are setting off from Tony’s home and travelling 300 miles

the devil wears prada 2 celebrity cameos

You definitely missed half these insanely rogue celebrity cameos in The Devil Wears Prada 2

Francesca Eke

Forget Donatella Versace, they even snuck in a famous golfer and New York Knicks player

The lore behind Ariana Grande’s back tattoo is crazy, so here’s what it actually means

Ellissa Bain

Yes, it’s real

Here’s what really happens to Rue after that dramatic Euphoria episode five cliffhanger

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s not looking good

They’re both loved up, so meet Gia and Scott’s new partners after MAFS Australia

Ellissa Bain

Gia’s new man dated one of Scott’s exes