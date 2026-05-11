Downs ‘van dwellers’ evicted as court order issued

People living in their vehicles set to be removed from ‘Britain’s van dweller capital’

6 hours ago

From the 7th of May, anyone living in caravans or vehicles on certain roads around the Downs will be evicted by Bristol City Council.

Dubbed Britain’s ‘van dweller capital’, hundreds of people live in their vehicles on roads around the Clifton Downs, with their presence sparking controversy amongst locals and even making national news.

Bristol City Council received an anti-social behaviour injunction, allowing authorities to remove any lived-in or abandoned vehicles in the area. Some residents have driven off but many vehicles are abandoned or so dilapidated they can’t be moved.

Van-dwellers that have been moved off the Downs are being moved to ‘meanwhile sites’, the council has stated.

Martin Morgan, who has lived on the Downs for “four or five years”, said he was waiting to be towed by the council.

“I don’t see what the problem is. The ones that are left are actually the people who tidy up. I’m ready to go, I’ve made arrangements to get my van towed but nothing has happened yet. We’re waiting to be taken to the meanwhile in Lockleaze.”

“I’m unfit for work at the moment so I’m on benefits. I have no choice but to live here” he continued. “The meanwhile site is my only choice, otherwise I’ll be homeless.”

“I would rather stay here out of necessity, and I really know the people. Some are stuck up and snobby – can you blame them? If I lived in a mansion I would not want to see this”

Other residents had slightly different views:

“Why are you moving us?” asked Jaz Devereux. “I personally pick up all my rubbish. It’s often uni students’ rubbish, but it’s blamed on us.”

“The council have not been helpful and they have not offered me a spot at the meanwhile site. I have no idea where I am going to go, it’s very very stressful.”

Bristol City Council’s decision to step in has also caused controversy. Tony Nelson, who leads ‘Protect the Downs’, a facebook group that has been campaigning for the vehicles to be removed, objected to the idea of van-dwellers waiting to be taken away.

“They can’t just turn round and say ‘oh the council haven’t given me loads of money and solved all my problems.”

“These are grown-up people, they’re adults. They got themselves there, they can get themselves out. I want to reiterate: the people that really need help can’t get it because a bunch a lifestylers have hidden them and obfuscated their problems. I think that’s a shame”

The group claims the majority of people living on the Downs do so because of lifestyle choices, suggesting only a few of the residents have actually sought help from the council.

The council has said the new policy has seen them working with almost 100 people. Four have been moved onto meanwhile sites, four in with family and friends, one into a private rental, one into social housing and five into emergency accommodation.

The future of many residents remains uncertain. It’s clear the Downs will continue to cause controversy for some time to come.

All images via SWNS