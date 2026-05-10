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⁠Police seize bag of guns found discarded in Glasgow street

A bag of firearms has been discovered abandoned on Tynecastle Street, near a park in the East End of Glasgow

Georgina Bevan | News
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On Tuesday 5th May, a bag of firearms was discovered discarded in the East End of Glasgow – on Tynecastle street.

The police have not disclosed much information about their ongoing investigation, but a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55pm on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, officers were made aware of a bag having been discarded on Tynecastle Street, Glasgow, which appeared to contain firearms.

“Officers including firearms officers attended and the firearms have been safely removed and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

Image via BBC News

The bag was discovered next to an electricity substation, which sits in a popular dog-walking park.

All entrances of the park have since been closed off with a cordon, and uniformed officers are standing guard at each entrance.

Police have been seen searching wheelie bins, going door to door in order to speak to the local residents, and using sticks to scour the park grass. At one point, eight police cars parked on Tynecastle street.

While the investigation continues, residents of the East End of Glasgow will have to walk their dogs elsewhere as the park remains closed.

Featured image via Google Maps

Georgina Bevan | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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