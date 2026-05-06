‘The weather can be a lot’: Glasgow graduate compares living in Scotland to England

“it’s hard to consider moving to somewhere where I couldn’t get an Empire biscuit”

4 seconds ago

Migration patterns within the UK are shifting in a noticeable way. Recent figures from the Office for National Statistics show that more people are leaving England for other parts of the country than at any point in the last two decades. Scotland and Wales, in particular, are seeing a steady inflow – 58,000 people relocated to Scotland last year, while 65,000 chose Wales. Combined, that marks a 66 per cent increase since 2005.

For some, the move isn’t temporary. Meredith Gallop, now 32, arrived in Glasgow in 2011 to study English literature and theatre. What began as a university decision gradually became a long-term commitment. After graduating in 2015, leaving simply didn’t feel necessary.

Glasgow appealed at first for its creative scene and the promise of something different from London. That initial impression held. Over time, the city’s pace, affordability, and social atmosphere made staying the obvious choice. Gallop notes that this isn’t unusual—many English students who come to Scotland for university eventually find their way back after attempting life elsewhere.

Career considerations played a role too. Returning to London after graduation would likely have meant moving back in with family, alongside entering a highly competitive job market. Glasgow, by contrast, offered room to experiment. The local start-up environment felt accessible, and there was less pressure to immediately lock into a rigid career path. A relationship at the time, with someone rooted in Scotland, reinforced the decision.

Since then, Gallop has retrained as a software developer. While salaries in Glasgow don’t match London levels, the difference in living costs shifts the equation. Lower income doesn’t necessarily translate to a lower standard of living. In fact, it often allows for more flexibility and comfort.

Housing is a clear example. With financial help from an inheritance, Gallop was able to purchase a one-bedroom flat in Glasgow’s southside. In London, the same budget would likely have stretched only to a shared ownership property in a less familiar area. In Glasgow, that investment translates into more space, proximity to work and friends, and even a dedicated workspace.

That said, the city isn’t without its issues. Like most major urban areas, Glasgow faces visible challenges: homelessness, public drug use, and instances of racial abuse. Scotland’s long-standing struggles with substance misuse remain part of the broader social landscape, despite ongoing efforts to address them.

The climate is another factor. Seasonal differences are more pronounced, with colder temperatures and shorter days lingering into spring. The contrast can be frustrating, particularly when southern England is already enjoying milder weather—but it’s a trade-off that comes with the territory.

Infrastructure presents its own frustrations. Bus services are expensive and inconsistent, complicated further by multiple private operators. Public transport lacks the cohesion seen in London, and connections to and from Glasgow Airport are notably limited.

Distance from family in England is an unavoidable downside, though not an insurmountable one. Travel between Glasgow and London is manageable when transport runs smoothly. Over time, family ties have even extended northward—Gallop’s parents have purchased a property in Glasgow as part of their retirement planning, turning visits into something more frequent and less logistical.

Healthcare access is broadly comparable to England, though local pressures vary. In densely populated areas with higher levels of deprivation, GP services can be overstretched. On the other hand, Scotland’s policy of free prescriptions offers a tangible benefit. However, significant gaps remain—particularly in gender-affirming care, where waiting times in Glasgow are among the longest in the UK, creating serious challenges for those who rely on these services.

Despite these drawbacks, the social fabric of Glasgow – especially in the southside – stands out. The area is notably diverse, home to long-established residents alongside Pakistani, Romani, and LGBT communities. There’s a strong sense of local identity, reinforced by familiarity; it’s common to recognise faces and build casual connections over time.

Even when considering new opportunities, the pull of London or other English cities doesn’t quite outweigh what Glasgow offers. Cultural details, even small ones, like access to distinctly Scottish treats, carry surprising weight in that calculation.

There’s also an awareness that increased migration from England can shift local dynamics. While usually expressed through humour, there is some sensitivity about rising numbers. The general expectation is straightforward: newcomers should contribute meaningfully to the community rather than simply take advantage of lower costs. In practice, most people can tell the difference.

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