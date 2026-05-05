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Heidi Klum’s nude-illusion Met Gala dress is so trippy, so here’s how it actually worked

She literally looks like stone

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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At the 2026 Met Gala, Heidi Klum took Fashion Is Art very literally in her nude illusion statue dress, so here’s how the gorgeous garment actually worked.

It’s that time of year again! Celebrities walked the Met Gala last night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and the looks are getting mixed reactions. As usual, some people are sticking to the theme and serving impressive looks, while others seem to have turned up at the wrong event.

But one person who definitely showed up and showed out was Heidi Klum.

The inspiration behind Heidi Klum’s 2026 Met Gala outfit

Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock

The German-American supermodel is known for committing to the bit with her outrageous Halloween costumes, but this time she came to the Met Gala as a literal marble statue. Inspired by Veiled Vestal, a sculpture by Italian artist Raffaele Monti, the hyper realistic dress completely covered the model head to toe in what looked like  a white cloth statue.

The original Veiled Vestal sculpture is supposed to represents purity and chastity. The Vestal Virgins this  sculpture was based on were priestesses of Roman goddess Vesta, responsible for keeping the fire in her temple going.

Here’s how the stone effect actually worked

To achieve this mind-bending look, Heidi’s dress was created using latex and spandex, to create a water-like texture illusion. Spearheaded by fashion designer Mike Marino, Heidi’s fingernails all the way down to her teeth were covered to create this statue illusion. The process took a painstaking four hours, but it was definitely worth it for this jaw-dropping look. At the Vogue livestream of the event, Heidi said “I look hard, but I’m soft.”

Where did she find the inspiration for this stunning custom look? Right in the home of the Met Gala apparently, ash she was strolling through the gallery at her own time.

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Featured image via David Fisher/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Fashion Met Gala
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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