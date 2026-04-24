London plunged into transport chaos as Tube strikes continue for fourth day

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Chaotic scenes have been seen in Tube stations across London as Underground drivers continue strike action this week.

Passengers were recorded flocking to the Elizabeth line in a video showing the extent of the carnage.

This is the second in a series of planned action, with further strikes expected to cause disruption.

Paddington station this morning as the tube strikes are ongoing.. ( nomank.155 ), pic.twitter.com/qOVbz0Tf0f — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) September 8, 2025

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union, representing roughly half of all underground driver, have been striking for a full 24 hour period.

Disputes occurred between the union and Transport for London around changes to the working week, sparking safety concerns about proposed shift lengths.

Further strikes have been planned throughout May and June if a resolution cannot be found.

Beginning at midday on Thursday 23rd April, significant disruption has been seen across the capital well into this morning.

Piccadilly and Circle lines have been closed completely, with further closures on the Metropolitan and Central lines.

Other lines were running significantly reduced services, and the carnage has been widely shared on social media.

Videos of passengers queueing to enter and exit stations have flooded TikTok and X, with Elizabeth line stations taking the brunt of the huge crowds.

Despite the disruption, additional round the clock strikes have been planned for May 19th and 21st, and for June 16th and 18th.

Transport for London have called the action “completely unnecessary”, as the proposed changes were optional.

Changes would see driver’s working weeks reduced by an hour, with no effect on salary.

The union has expressed concern for safety impacts based on increased working hours affecting driver fatigue.

An official for the RMT Union, Jared Wood, said: “TfL needs to come forward with changes to their proposals for this dispute to be resolved.”

The RMT is seeking a 32 hour working week over four days, with no changes to salary.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Our objection to the imposed ‘fake four-day week; is that it amounts to five days’ work compressed into four. This includes reduced flexibility over shift patterns, with the potential for only 24 hours notice of what shifts people will be doing, serious concerns from our members about shift length and resulting fatigue impacting safety in a safety-critical role like Tube driving, and the fact that Transport for London has made no new offer despite months of negotiation. “The strikes have gone ahead because TfL said they would negotiate on all elements of the proposal and then U-turned, saying to us they would go ahead without any changes to their original proposals.

“That means RMT is in the position where we have nothing new to offer our members, leaving them no other choice than to take strike action. “We have sought assurances from TfL in writing that our members can stay on their current shift patterns and agreed terms and conditions. TfL have yet to respond to us adequately. So it is therefore not a voluntary scheme and TfL are seeking to impose it on our members.”

Featured image via TikTok @simply_shaza and X