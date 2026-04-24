The Tab

‘I can’t sleep at night’: London Met student asked to repay £18,000 over funding error

Vlad Loran, who was already in debt, is now considering working a second job

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A London Metropolitan student is having to repay £18,000 after being issued a university maintenance loan in error.

Vlad Loran, a second year business management student, studies at the weekend whilst working full time during the week as a logistics manager.

Speaking to Sky News, the 32-year-old explained that he was given £17,739.78 over two years but received an email on 23rd March telling him his final payment had been blocked and that he will have to pay all the money back.

The issue is said to have been caused by universities incorrectly categorising distance learning courses as full time courses.

Around 22,ooo other UK university students are believed to have been given maintenance loans and grants they weren’t eligible for due to this error.

He said: “I can’t sleep at night. It’s a struggle, you know. I’m in debt at the moment anyway, but that money helped me to be exactly on the water. Now, actually, I’m sunk.”

He also shared how he had to take a £300 monthly drop in his salary in order to study part-time.

The students were initially told they would have to pay back all their grants immediately.

via Wikimedia Commons

However, on Monday the government announced in the Commons that it had asked the Student Loans Company to collect overpayments through normal student finance repayments, and to pause recoveries of overpaid grants until at least September.

Vlad has now been told by the university that he has a week to decide whether to continue his current course with no further maintenance loan, or move to a weekly study pattern, which may allow him access to further maintenance support in future.

He said: “At the moment, I’m just working to pay the bills. Now, because they have said to us that we’re not entitled to the loan and we have to pay it back, I am thinking about doing a second job.”

“My wage is not great, and if I didn’t have my wife, I couldn’t stand to support my house… I said to her that if it comes to it, we may actually need to sell the house.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “I have long been clear about our commitment to crack down on university franchising arrangements that do not deliver for their students and abuse the system. I will always prioritise protecting students and safeguarding taxpayers’ money.

“This is not students’ fault. Too many organisations have let their students down, through either incompetence or abuse of the system. Many of these organisations lack the necessary governance and oversight to properly implement clear guidance. Others have used this loophole as another opportunity to abuse public money. Either way, this is not the standard I expect from our world-class university sector.

“Universities must take immediate action to support students who will face financial difficulties as a result.”

A spokesperson for SLC said: “The Student Loans Company (SLC) has received instruction from Department for Education (DfE) to ensure impacted students repay any overpayment of maintenance loans through income contingent recovery, following a small number of providers incorrectly categorising courses as distance learning.

“We will be writing to students to explain what this means for them and what the next steps are, including their eligibility and entitlement, as well as confirming the repayment process. We are also continuing to work with providers who are in the process of correctly classifying courses.”

London Metropolitan University has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The London Tab on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via Google Maps

Isabella Zbucki | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Repayment reprieve given to Leeds Trinity students who were issued loans in error

UK universities issue pre-action letter over withdrawal of student maintenance loans

I was given a university maintenance loan by mistake, now I’ve been ordered to repay £21k

Latest

Palestinian student criticises Royal Holloway after student gets payout over headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

‘I trusted this institution with my dignity and this institution failed me’

Victorian voices analysed in new Lancaster University research on northern accent development

Charlotte Hutchinson

The study has been undertaken by researchers at Lancaster University and Leiden University to understand how Lancastrian and Cumbrian accents have developed

I got in trouble for using the wrong ketchup at Cambridge University

Alexander Newman

Ariana Lee shared the shocking reaction to her mistake at the fellows’ table

Here’s which Roses event you should watch to based on your Lancaster Uni college

Martha Munro

Don’t get too offended – at least you’re not from York

Lancaster social secs: Here’s seven socials ideas for third term

Grace Chesworth

Everyone knows the best socials have a theme, so here are some of our favourites

Cambridge Uni colleges not informed about investigation into professor’s sexual misconduct

Mischa Denney-Richards

Simon Goldhill, 69, was able to continue teaching despite claim he gave student an unwanted kiss

Here’s the problem with Spider-Man villains explained, after that viral Batman tweet

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve never actually thought about this

Calling all writers: The Bristol Tab is recruiting editors for its 2026/27 team

Ailsa Marshall

Applications close at 11:59pm on Friday 1st May

Here are five things Lancs students will do instead of studying

Amy Laird

Is your go-to procrastination practice on this list?

Director reveals why Euphoria feels so disjointed right now, and it makes complete sense

Hebe Hancock

I can’t keep up

KCL student had baked beans threatened to be thrown on her after starting free speech society

Maria Kedzior

Lottie Tredgett claims she only avoided the threat after a last minute room change

different answers sum calculator 

Why do you get two different answers for this sum on your calculator? My mind is blown

Hayley Soen

I need to resit maths

Here’s what that ‘Years Later’ trend on Facebook with the three emojis actually means

Ellissa Bain

It’s everywhere right now

‘I wake up teary’: Glasgow student’s rare mood disorder took eight years to diagnose

Anna Williamson

‘It’s like a switch is flipped overnight’

mafs australia 2026 rachel sad girl edit

Rachel reckons she got the ‘sad girl edit’, and this changes how I watch MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

She looks like she was ‘begging for this man consistently’

It’s been chaotic so far, but this potential Euphoria plot line could actually ruin the show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Sam Levinson, please don’t

Bonnie Blue

‘Dense high definition ridges’: Bonnie Blue has launched a s*x toy, and the reviews are traumatic

Kieran Galpin

Anyone got a birthday coming up??

Peter Capaldi reveals he turned down Celebrity Traitors gig

Anna Williamson

The Glaswegian actor declined to appear on the upcoming series of the hit BBC programme due to its “level of exposure”

Chloe Cherry slams Euphoria’s wild OnlyFans plot as ‘crazy as f**k’ in blunt new interview

Hebe Hancock

‘That’s where we’re at in society?’

I have a first-class degree from a London uni, but I’ve still had 500 job rejections

Mark Krukov

The 21-year-old declares ‘the system is broken’