Apply now: The Nottingham Tab is looking for new editors to join the fun

5 hours ago

The Nottingham Tab is now recruiting for our 2026/2027 editorial team. From breaking news, fun features and campus tea, there are lots of things we cover.

Applications are open to all University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent University students, regardless of previous experience, year, or degree.

You do not need to have written for The Nottingham Tab before, but as these are editorial roles, journalistic experience would certainly come in handy. You’ll receiving training from experience editors to help get you started.

Applications close at 11.59pm on Wednesday 29th April, so make sure to get your application in soon!

Already convinced? Apply by filling out this form.

News Editor

You’ll be responsible for making sure The Nottingham Tab continues to chase the biggest and most exciting scoops across campus.

This role involves needing to react to fast-paced and changing stories as they develop on the day. You need to be able to sniff out a good story when you see one. You will also need to contact organisations and people for comment, as well as fact check and provide sources.

You’ll need a passion to report the latest scoop before anyone else, an eye for a good story and an ear out for the latest news, controversies and events. It’s key to keep up-to-date on Notts news, from protests on campus to major announcements from the university. You’ll also work alongside the Editors-in-Chief to write weekly and edit articles.

You’ll be working on stories just like these:

Features Editor

As Features Editor you’ll be in charge of writing and editing the most fun and ridiculous feature pieces.

You’ll be able to cover every aspect of student life from opinions and nightlife to fashion and food. There’s a lot of room to be creative in this role and we want someone who is witty, opinionated and knows what’s relevant to students.

You will be working on pieces that cover current opinions, fun guides and witty commentary on campus life, you will also oversee the quizzes, opinion pieces, guides and other fun stories that we write. Rating outfits on campus, or arguing which NCL club is better – as Features Editor you’ll have a keen interest in everything relevant and relatable to Nottingham students.

You will also support the Editors in Chief in editing and writing articles each week, coming up with pitches and article commissions and supporting writers.

You’ll be working on stories like this:

Social Media Editor

As Social Media Editor you’ll have creative control over our Instagram and Facebook, which have a combined reach of over 30,000 followers. If you’ve got a great talent for creating your own memes that are relevant to Nottingham and student lifestyle, want to promote a brand image or just love scrolling all day, this one’s for you.

You must have an eye for the latest trends, memes and aesthetics. We want you to keep up with our iconic video interviews, BNOC competitions and library crush features, as well as introducing your own content that The Nottingham Tab can become recognisable for. Your responsibilities will include advertising our articles, posting regular daily content on our stories, sharing memes, growing our audience and keeping our followers engaged. You should also be comfortable being in front of the camera as you will be supporting the TikTok Editor in creating innovative content for our TikTok page.

For example:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Nottingham (@thetab_nottingham)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tab Nottingham (@thetab_nottingham)