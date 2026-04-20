The Tab

Attention aspiring journalists: Applications for The York Tab’s 2026/27 editorial team are open

Applications are open until 1pm, Friday 1st May

Violet Kennerk | News
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The York Tab is looking for new writers to join its 2026/27 editorial team. If you’re interested in a journalism career, or related pathways, this opportunity is for you!

From breaking news pieces, to fun features, as well as trending social media posts, The York Tab covers it all.

It’s time for the current team to step down and pass on the legacy to a new, amazing team of students keen to continue running the best student media in York.

As long as you are a student at the University of York or York St John, you can apply for the role regardless of previous experience, your year, or degree. If successful, you will have hands on training from The Tab HQ to ensure you are ready for your role.

Each role requires serious commitment, so make sure you have thoroughly considered this before applying.

Overall, we are looking for students who are passionate about student content, know about all things York, and can work well in a team.

Applications for the following roles are open: Editor in Chief, News Editor, Features Editor, Social Media Editor and TikTok Editor.

The deadline for applications is 1pm, Friday 1st May.

About the roles:

Editor in Chief

As Editor in Chief, you will oversee the entire team, from directing publications, supporting your other editors and training new writers.

With the most responsibility, you’ll also be in charge of hosting weekly meetings, conversing with external groups (such as outside organisations and the university, in need of comment), and frequently contacting The Tab HQ and our Assistant Editor at HQ.

By overseeing the entire team, you ensure that writers feel supported, by editing and posting their articles, as well as writing your own. You also need to ensure all editors are posting their related content regularly, such as social media posts, and are consistent with The York Tab’s standard of quality and style.

This role is a big responsibility, but it comes with many rewards, through networking, building on skills, and gaining journalistic experience.

To fit this role, you should be confident, friendly and supportive to new and existing writers, as well as having a keen eye for stories across campus, that represent all student voices.

News Editor

As News Editor, you will be responsible for sourcing and writing breaking news across campus. This can range from exciting York-related developments or stories, to serious and sensitive updates.

News is unpredictable and very fast-paced, requiring you to work efficiently and remain considerate when needed. You’ll be in charge of editing and publishing all news stories frequently, working alongside your Editor in Chief.

If you are interested in student-led protests, updates in the city, or even a crazy story about a fellow student, this role may be for you.

Features Editor

As Features Editor, you will be responsible for coming up with creative, engaging articles for York students.

You need to be aware of trends, gossip, and have a creative mind to bring your own ideas to our meetings. This can include every aspect of student life, from nightlife to fashion and food.

If you know what students want to read whilst they are procrastinating their revision, this role may be for you.

Social Media Editor

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A post shared by The York Tab (@theyorktab)

Social Media Editor will control our Instagram, TikTok (alongside the TikTok Editor), Twitter and Facebook, which have a combined following of over 20k.

You must keep up to date with the latest trends and TikTok/Reel ideas to keep developing our video journalism, as often as possible.

If you love scrolling on your phone too often, and know all the trends, this role would provide you with real experience in the area you love.

Experience with Canva, Capcut and other software is needed for this role for creating posts.

TikTok Editor

@theyorktab

We’ll be filming at the fashion show tonight 👀 #york #uoy #student #fashion #outfitoftheday

♬ original sound – The York Tab

Our TikTok is responsible for frequently publishing trending videos and memes across our rapidly growing TikTok page.

As well as knowing all the trends and what students want to see, you must be skilled in various editing software, such as Canva and Capcut.

From club interviews, to library outfits of the day, to trying the new library cafe menu, this role is different from day to day, requiring you to keep in the loop with York trends, and reaching out to companies across York for collaborations.

As well as this, you would need to maintain the connections that The York Tab already has with several companies and businesses across York, to ensure future content remains relatable and engaging.

Now, if you think you’ve got what it takes for any of these roles, fill out the Google Form below, good luck!

Violet Kennerk | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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