York uni documentary to honour forgotten Baedeker raid hero

A York St John student film will tell the story of a forgotten wartime hero

6 hours ago

A new student led documentary is set to premiere at York St John University, telling the story of a wartime figure who has been largely forgotten for decades.

PC Robert Smith – The Final Beat will be screened at the university’s Creative Centre on the 27th April 2026.

The premiere comes just two days before the 84th anniversary of the Baedeker Raid on York.

Remembering a forgotten figure

The film focuses on railway police officer Robert Smith, who died during the 1942 bombing of York.

Director Mick Child, a full time MA Media Production student and former railway worker, said the story felt personal to him.

He said: “I spent 33 years on the railway, so I’ve always felt part of that wider railway family. That sense of connection is something that never really leaves you. It is one of the reasons this story mattered so much to me.”

He added that the project was driven by a desire to bring overlooked stories back into public memory.

“I was struck by the fact that this was someone who had been almost completely forgotten for nearly 80 years. I felt strongly that his story deserved to be told.”

A collaborative student project

More than ten MA and undergraduate students were involved in producing the documentary and organising the premiere event.

The screening will be followed by a live Q&A featuring Mick, historian John Shaw, presenter Nick Beilby, student filmmakers and host Dr Alex Crowton.

The film was developed in partnership with historian John Shaw, whose research helped shape the narrative. Filming took place across a number of York and North Yorkshire locations, including the Derwent Valley Light Railway, Eden Camp Modern History Museum and York Cemetery.

Keeping local history alive

One of the biggest challenges for the team has been trying to trace any living relatives of PC Smith. Mick said: “We know about his brothers and sisters, but because Smith is such a common name, we have not yet been able to identify any living relatives.

“That is something I would still very much like to resolve.”

Any funds raised through screenings or future partnerships will go towards three causes, including a Normandy Veterans bench at York Cemetery and support for York Cemetery Trust. A portion will also fund specialist equipment for future film and television students at York St John.

Ken Cooke, a Normandy veteran from York, said: “It is important to remember someone like Robert who gave his life and otherwise would have been forgotten.”

The documentary highlights the role student projects can play in preserving local history and telling stories that might otherwise be lost. By combining historical research with creative storytelling, PC Robert Smith – The Final Beat aims to ensure that one man’s story, and his contribution during wartime York, is remembered by a new generation.

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