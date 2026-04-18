Guys, York might be getting a Popeyes: Here’s what we know

Popeyes could be set to move into York under new plans to fill empty shops in the city centre

3 hours ago

US fast food chain Popeyes could be set to move into an empty York shop under new plans.

The application follows the closure in February of Cello by Collectible gift shop, in Church Street and Swinegate.

The restaurant would open from 6am to 12pm daily.

Plans stated that Popeyes would contribute to the vitality of the city centre, create new jobs and bring an empty building back into use.

Additionally, ventilation systems will be installed as part of the proposal. The plans stated the proposed extraction plant for ventilation would be screened from public view on the roof of the building. Plans for Popeyes also cover the empty William Hill in Swinegate. The redevelopment would turn them both into one unit.

Group area manager Lynn Dickinson told The York Press plans for the premises, they said: “Our landlord has applied to change the use of the premises into a restaurant. We have looked for an alternative site in York but finding one proved difficult due to time constraints.”

Applications from Popeyes would see five signs with the takeaway’s branding. It also added the signs would not harm views within York city centre’s historic Conservation Area, despite the building’s prominent location in the city.

Popeye’s application stated: “The proposed plant will facilitate the re-occupation of the site, which will benefit the visual appearance and vitality of York City Centre, providing a new food and drink use, which adds positively to the mixture of uses found in the local area.

“Furthermore, the proposals will generate additional local job opportunities at this site, which is due to be empty following the departure of the current tenants.”

Featured image via Google Maps