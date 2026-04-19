University of York and York SU awarded national sustainability accreditation

York has been recognised for prioritising sustainability across teaching and student life

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The University of York and York Students’ Union have been awarded a national accreditation for their work towards sustainability across university life.

The Responsible Futures accreditation, awarded by students, recognises how sustainability has been integrated into teaching, campus activity and the wider student experience.

Student auditors praised the university’s approach while also suggesting further improvements.

What is Responsible Futures?

Responsible Futures is a national programme run by Students Organising for Sustainability UK (SOS-UK), which works with universities and students’ unions to prioritise sustainability in education.

It looks at how institutions incorporate sustainability into formal teaching, extracurricular activity and the overall student environment.

A key part of the process is a student led audit, where trained students assess how well sustainability is being implemented. At the University of York, nine students carried out the audit in December 2025, reviewing evidence and interviewing staff before the university was awarded full accreditation.

‘Sustainability should be at the heart of everything we do’

Anna Lindberg-Newby, Union Development Officer at York SU, said the accreditation reflects the work of both staff and students.

She said: “I’m really proud of the Students’ Union and University for achieving the Responsible Futures accreditation.

“Often sustainability can feel like such a daunting task, especially within our current political climate, and often we hear students feeling as though they can’t make a difference.

“This accreditation has proven this is not the case, we have so many dedicated and passionate staff and students who show everyday that not only can sustainability be at the heart of everything we do – but that it should be.”

A ‘collective effort’ across the university

Lynda Dunlop, Director of Education for Environmental Sustainability at York, said the award recognised a shared effort across the university.

“Responsible Futures recognises the collective effort to make a difference across the university,” she said.

“We are looking forward to continuing our collaboration with the Students’ Union to ensure all students and staff are empowered to act on the climate and ecological crises.”

Professor Claire Hughes, from the Department of Environment and Geography, added that the accreditation marks a “significant step” in embedding sustainability into education.

“This award recognises the collective commitment of our staff and students towards embedding sustainability education. It marks a significant step in our journey to ensuring every student at York is empowered to contribute towards a more sustainable and equitable future.”

Student auditors praised the university’s approach

Student auditors highlighted several strengths in the university’s approach to sustainability, particularly the role of the Sustainability Clinic and York Interdisciplinary Modules in including the topic within teaching.

They also praised the close collaboration between the university and Students’ Union, as well as the support available for student led sustainability projects.

The report also identified areas for further development, recommending that the university expand sustainability content across more degree programmes, improve how progress is monitored and evaluated, and strengthen how sustainability initiatives are communicated to students.

The award places York among a growing number of universities working to ensure students graduate with the knowledge and skills to tackle environmental and social challenges.

The accreditation lasts for two years and is designed to encourage continued improvement. York has said it will now focus on building on the recommendations and expanding sustainability across more areas of university life.

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