Here’s how to play that addictive viral internet game ‘Brush Jjaemu’ where you brush a cat

It’s so infuriating and you need to play it right now

4 hours ago

It feels like there has been a glitch in the matrix and we’ve suddenly all gone back to 2013 because a random new browser game where you brush a cat has gone viral, and it’s infuriating.

Remember those days when you were in the school computer room and would secretly go on a game website and play those addictive little internet games? Yeah, it’s one of those.

The viral game consists of brushing a cat’s fur without getting caught. That’s it. You can only brush while the cat is looking away, and if the cat turns around while you’re brushing, you die. Yep, it’s pretty brutal.

Every brush you do scores you a point, and the aim of the game is basically just to get as many points as you can. People are racking in scores of over 300 on Twitter, but I can’t get past 16.

It’s pretty intense because when the cat turns around, it’s a literal jump scare as the cat roars and pounces at you, which makes you jump out of your skin. Then a black screen pops up saying “You died” in big red letters. You’ve been warned.

A free browser game called brush-jjaemu has taken the internet Your task is to brush the cat’s fur without getting caught. You can only brush when the cat is looking away.

If the cat spots you it gets angry and eats you, ending the game.

pic.twitter.com/qfUZdNHclB — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) April 17, 2026

Here’s how to play the viral cat brush game, called Brush Jjaemu

So, how do play this super intellectual, revolutionary game of the future I hear you ask? Well, it’s called Brush Jjaemu and it’s on a free website called crossy-road.io. Wow, this is bringing back so much nostalgia. You can play it by clicking this link.

“Brush Jjaemu is an arcade reflex game where you take care of a moody cat by brushing its fur. It may sound relaxing, but the game quickly becomes challenging as the cat can get angry at any moment,” the description says.

Once you start, you literally can’t stop. And it’s absolutely infuriating. Good luck.

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Featured image credit: Brush Jjaemu