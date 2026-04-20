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Revealed: New report highlights UWE’s impact within Bristol and beyond

The region’s largest university celebrates its economic impact

Ellen Paterson | News
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Released last week, Oxford Economics’ annual report has revealed the UWE Bristol contributed an estimated £547m to the West of England alone in 2023/24. As the largest university in the area, UWE supported nearly 9000 jobs in the same period and had an overall impact worth over £1 billion.  

Bristol’s hospitality, transport, leisure and accommodation sectors all received huge benefits from the university, highlighting its importance within the city.  

UWE was also seen to have major social impacts, helping to tackle inequality and supporting key sectors, with many graduates taking on frontline roles within healthcare and social work. Graduates are also moving into jobs in the professional, scientific and technical sectors.  

The university also received a 76% rating for its research strength, establishing it as “internationally excellent” and “world leading”. 

A thriving start-up culture has seen a huge number of companies launched by UWE graduates in the past year, supported by the institution’s University Enterprise Zone (UEZ). 

Initiatives such as the university’s Scale up 4 Growth partnership have also aided small and medium-sized start-ups, contributing to over 400 new jobs.  

UWE’s Future Space innovation centre has had a significant impact too, with its facilities providing businesses with labs, offices and workshops. 

A number of companies, from Supersmith, that develops mobility scooters for uneven surfaces and SAH Diagnostics, which helps screen patients across 31 NHS trusts are based there. 

UWE Bristol has received national recognition for this work, with Prince William visiting the site earlier this year.  

Professor Steve West, vice-chancellor at UWE Bristol, said the findings highlight both the university’s economic and societal impact. 

He added: “We’re really proud to be based within the West of England and the report cements UWE Bristol’s position as an important anchor institution, contributing broad economic, social, and civic impact – a role we take seriously. 

“At the heart of this is our students, who bring vital skills to the region for local employers, particularly those in health and social care. 

“Our enterprise ethos, embedded across programmes and our campuses, is supporting regional productivity by nurturing start-ups and spin-outs at Future Space, alongside world class research collaborations.”

Ellen Paterson | News
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