The ultimate Bristol summer bucket list

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There’s nothing quite like summer in Bristol. The second the weather warms up, everybody’s mood shifts. We go from dull all-nighters locked in the ASS and hungover mornings spent rotting in bed, to long days spent outside and endless excuses to start day drinking. Suddenly going to lectures feels like a ridiculous idea as socialising in the sunshine becomes the main priority. Sadly, there are only a few weeks of term left, which will most definitely fly by. So before the inevitable return of the bad weather, here is how to actually make the most of summer in Bristol.

Picnics on the Downs

As soon as the sun starts shining, everyone flocks to the Downs – and having a picnic is always a a good idea. It is one of the easiest, cheapest, and most fun ways to spend time outside with your friends. Keep it simple and get everyone to bring a few picky bits, my go to is always crisps and dip. Make sure you don’t forget blankets to sit on, a speaker for music and of course a few drinks. Now you can enjoy lying in the sunshine, chatting and eating your favourite snacks.

Clifton suspension bridge

This is the perfect walk to do when you have friends visiting Bristol – especially when it’s warm outside. Make the most of it by stopping at one of Clifton’s many cute coffee shops on the way. Having an iced drink in hand instantly makes your walk even better. Once you arrive enjoy the view, which never gets old no matter how many times you’ve been.

Make the most of your garden (if you’re lucky enough to have one)

If your house has a garden this year, do not take that luxury for granted and turn your house into the place everyone wants to be. Invite your friends round for a BBQ in the garden, homemade Pimm’s, and allow the afternoon to become an evening of chatting, listening to music and drinking until the sun goes down. On the other hand, your garden is also the perfect place for slow summer mornings (usually hungover) spent drinking iced coffee and eating pastries in the garden while debriefing the night before.

Day drinking in the sun

Bristol summer is defined by sitting outside with a drink in hand. One of the best spots is King Street, the cobbled road is home to many pubs that spill out onto the street, perfect to enjoy a pint at a picnic table. The atmosphere is always lively and very social. If you want somewhere a bit more relaxed, Bristol is also packed with great pub gardens. Another summer go-to is Channings in Clifton. Their beer garden is the perfect for long sunny afternoons and a lot of drinks. The ultimate Bristol summer ritual is tinnies at the Harbourside, sat by the water as the sun sets. It’s simple but makes for the best memories.

Sunset at Brandon hill

Brandon Hill is one of the most iconic places to enjoy a summer sunset in Bristol. The atmosphere somehow feels both relaxing and lively at the same time, and has a gorgeous view of the city. Making it the perfect spot to sit on a picnic blanket with friends and soak up the last of the days sunshine.

Beach days

If you have got a friend with a car make sure you find a day to escape the city and head to the beach. Clevedon beach is only a 30 minute drive from Redlands. Whilst it is not quite the beaches of Spain, it is still a pretty nice place to sit by the sea, eat some chips and have a wholesome day out. If you’re willing to drive a bit further, there is the infamous Barry Island (from Gavin and Stacey). The journey is a bit of a trek but it is definitely worth it. It has the classic seaside vibe to make you feel like you’re on holiday. You can enjoy an ice cream on the promenade, play arcade games and sunbathe on the sand, pretending you’re somewhere much further than Bristol.

Durdham Downs fun fair

The pop-up funfair on the downs is an easy way to forget all about your exam and deadlines stress,. It might not sound like your cup of tea but it’s actually a very fun way to spend a summer evening and unleash your inner child. They offer a mix of rides, games and food stalls, so there’s something for everyone (even those of you who are still scared of rollercoasters).

Summer events

Bristol summer is not just about sitting in the sun with your friends, there is always a good lineup of events. First up is the obvious choice of Love Saves the Day, a staple in Bristol’s summer calendar. It takes place over bank holiday weekend at Ashton Court Estate and the lineup never disappoints. This year is no different, with Sammy Virji and Rizzle Kicks headlining the event on the second day. If you are after something a bit different, Lost Track of Time are putting on a day festival on the 16th of May. The crowd will be a lot smaller than Love Saves but the music will be just as good. There is also the Stokes Croft Block party on the 9th of May, another Bristol summer essential. Stokes Croft itself is known for its lively energy and epitomises the Bristol vibe. The streets fill up with happy crowds and great music, turning into one big party.