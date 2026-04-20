The UK’s biggest pop-up thrift market is set to come to Manchester

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Clothes Cycle, the UK’s largest thrift market, returns to Manchester on the 26th of April, bringing together over 100 of the best vintage and independent sellers.

The day will take place at Victoria Baths and will be jam-packed full of affordable vintage and Y2K clothes. Throughout the day there will also be live music and street food available.

Clothes Cycle sees sustainability as an “imperfect process”, and tries to give clothes a new life rather than adding them to landfill.

Victoria Baths will contain multiple rooms and stalls to sift through with plenty to do on the day. There will also be a stocked bar, free alterations and a clothes swap to take a look at.

Founder, Poppy Collingwood-Cameron, said: “Clothes Cycle is about making sustainable fashion feel exciting, social and accessible. It’s not just about buying clothes, it’s about discovering pieces in a space that feels fun, creative and community-driven. Every event has its own energy, and Manchester always brings an amazing crowd.”

The event will take place on Sunday 26th April from 11am to 5pm.

Featured images via Ellie Falkingham