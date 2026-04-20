University of York student helps create international exhibition on Saudi Arabian heritage

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A postgraduate student at the University of York has helped create an international exhibition exploring heritage and identity in Saudi Arabia.

Archaeology and heritage graduate, Mohammed Alhusayni, worked as an archaeological consultant on Cries in the Desert, a collaborative film and sound installation. He is currently studying for an MA in cultural heritage management.

The project formed part of the AIUla Arts Festival and was supported by the British Council and the Royal Commission for AIUla.

Combining heritage and community

As part of the project, Mohammed played a key role in ensuring the exhibition reflected local perspectives.

Working as both a consultant and cultural mediator, he selected historically significant filming locations, facilitated access to local communities and helped ensure cultural accuracy throughout the project.

As a local archaeologist from AIUla, he also acted as a bridge between international artists and the community, helping to ensure the voices of local people were within the installation.

An immersive exhibition

The installation was set inside a traditional house in AIUla’s AIJadidah Arts District and featured a mix of film and sound.

Spread across four rooms, the exhibition included six short films exploring different aspects of AIUla’s landscape, from underground water sources to mountains and sky, alongside sound installations using recorded voices, conversations and music from local people.

A key part of the project was the documentation of Hadwa, a traditional women’s wedding performance that is rarely recorded, helping preserve an important form of cultural heritage.

Inspired by studies at York

Mohammed said his studies at York plated a major role in how he approached the project.

He explained that his degree helped him understand heritage as something lived and experienced, rather than just preserved, influencing how he worked with communities and approached storytelling.

His training also informed how the exhibition balanced artistic presentation with cultural meaning, as well as how recordings were documented and archived for future use.

Bringing heritage to wider audience

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The project reflects a wider effort to make heritage more accessible through creative and immersive formats. By combining archaeology, community collaboration and artistic interpretation, Cries in the Desert aims to give audiences a deeper understanding of AIUla’s cultural landscape.

A major highlight of the project came when Mohammed met Prince William during his visit to AIUla, where he presented the installation and discussed its structure. The visit coincided with the announcement of the Saudi-British Cultural Year 2029, highlighting growing cultural collaboration between the two countries.

For Mohammed, the experience shows how academic study can translate into real world impact, helping to preserve and share heritage internationally.

Featured image via Instagram