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My daughters were Sam Bateman’s child brides, but the Netflix doc only scratched the surface

‘It was a devastation’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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As seen in the new Netflix documentary, Trust Me: The False Prophet, Julia Johnson was one of the critical informants who helped put cult leader Sam Bateman behind bars.

In four chilling episodes currently available on Netflix, Christine Marie and her videographer husband, Tolga Katas, exposed Sam’s abhorrent crimes to the world. They did so with help from Julia, whose underage daughters were married to Sam alongside over 20 other women and girls.

“Julia is extraordinary,” Christina told Tudum. “In many ways [she’s] the heroine of the film, because it takes so much for a woman at that age to turn against her husband and to risk what she risked in going for help.”

Not only was Julia a crucial part of the FBI’s investigation, but she also testified at trial. There, she revealed a few instances that didn’t make it into the documentary.

Julia Johnson revealed more details about Sam Bateman in court

As per the Tucson Sentinel, which reported on the court proceedings in 2024, Julia Johnson detailed how four of her daughters were given to Sam by their own father in spiritual marriages.

When the original leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) was jailed, it left a hole that Sam stepped into. He claimed to have recieved word from God about taking new wives, despite that going against the church’s teachings.

“It was a devastation,” Julia said at the trial. “It meant we were leaving the Church. Not being obedient.”

Sam married his first child bride, Julia’s nine-year-old daughter, in 2020. Around the same time, he married her other three daughters without their consent.

“I couldn’t comprehend why there wasn’t a marriage ceremony that allowed her to consent,” Julia added.

As touched on by Julia herself in the documentary, Sam Bateman would regularly organise group s*x activities with his wives. The men in his inner circle, including Julia’s husband Moroni, joined them. At trial, Julia recalled incidents at various motels in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was present for two and watched one via video call.

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

One time, in November 2020, Sam wanted to reenact the Bible story of Jesus washing his Apostles’ feet. He then tried to have s*x with Maroni “to bond them as brothers,” she revealed. When he couldn’t maintain his arousal, he ordered his wives to touch his penis. He was still unable to perform, though, and told them he was disappointed in them for “not having faith on his behalf.”

She further noted more than one occasion where Sam used sex as a punishment. His subordinate, Torrance Bistline, assaulted a 14-year-old under the leader’s orders.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

“A woman does not have to follow her husband into Hell,” Julia said.

Sam Bateman is currently serving 50 years in prison. Other men in his inner circle, including Torrance Bistline and Julia’s husband, are also serving time.

Trust Me: The False Prophet is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix True crime TV US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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