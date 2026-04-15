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Here’s how this intense Euphoria cast feud caused the four year delay for season three

No, it’s not Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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It took years for filming on Euphoria season three to start, largely due to a major alleged feud between series creator Sam Levinson and one of the show’s core cast members.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been an important but controversial figure in the series since it first began. Many viewers appreciate his unique storytelling, but others have slammed his problematic portrayal of women throughout the series. Although Sam has most of the control over Euphoria, insiders have told Vanity Fair that he worked closely with Zendaya to develop the show’s plot lines.

For the first two seasons of Euphoria, Zendaya was named as an executive producer of the show. But for season three, her name is nowhere to be found, and she and Sam have been noticeably distant.

“Zendaya had an incredibly demanding shooting schedule in 2025 and has several major projects that will release this year, so she was unable to commit to serving as an executive producer this season,” the insider source said.

At the Euphoria premiere, a viral clip showed Zendaya and Sam’s awkward interaction on the red carpet. He can be seen trying to get a photo with her, while the actresses’ team rushes her away.

Neither of them has spoken about their friendship split, but the rumours have been circulating since 2024. Claims from The Hollywood Reporter at the time said Zendaya was frustrated with Sam abandoning the series for his other explicit HBO show, The Idol, and demanded HBO executives explain why they let him work on a new show before finishing the final season of Euphoria.

When asked about the long hiatus, Sam Levinson gave a completely different reason.

“Some people asked why it took so long between seasons two and three. There were obvious factors—the strikes, trying to make a schedule work with our very in-demand cast—but the real time was in trying to figure out how to find a way to pay respect to those who we lost.”

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Featured image via HBO/Instagram
More on: Celebrity Euphoria TV Zendaya
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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