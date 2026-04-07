Disney worker reveals why *that* viral ring-snatching proposal video got shut down so fast

5 hours ago

A painfully awkward proposal moment at Disneyland Paris has gone viral, and now a Disney worker has weighed in with what actually went down.

If you’ve somehow missed it, the 21-second clip from 2022 shows a man getting down on one knee in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. It’s all very wholesome… until a park employee suddenly sprints in, grabs the ring box out of his hands, and ushers the couple off the platform.

it’s NEVER that serious like he’s weird for that i’m sorry😭 pic.twitter.com/IVinmStoBN — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 5, 2026

The worker then directs them away from the dreamy backdrop and towards a nearby gate, while the crowd audibly boos. The whole thing feels a bit brutal.

In the video, the guy tries to explain himself, saying: “She said yes,” while pointing to a different employee who had apparently given permission beforehand.

The cast member responds: “Yes, that’s great, but over here will be even better.” Not exactly the fairytale vibe he was going for.

According to the Reddit user who posted the clip, the man had checked with a female staff member before proposing, who said it was fine. So naturally, everyone watching was left confused about why things escalated so quickly.

The man in the video, 31-year-old Ante, later spoke to The New York Times about the moment, saying he and his fiancée were “saddened” by how it played out.

“Disneyland stands for dreams,” he said. “Our moment was destroyed.”

He also explained he’d been planning the proposal for five months, after his now fiancée gifted him Disneyland tickets for Christmas.

Disney has since apologised, with a spokesperson saying: “We regret how this was handled. We have apologised to the couple involved and offered to make it right.”

Ante said the company even offered them a free weekend at a Disney park and hotel, but the couple turned it down.

But now, a Disney employee on Twitter has added a whole new layer to the situation, and it kind of explains everything.

According to them, the issue wasn’t the proposal itself… it was where it was happening.

“It’s a restricted area for cast members,” they wrote.

They added: “It’s not weird for him to do his job. What’s weird is yall not realizing it’s HIS JOB and the guests blatantly disobeyed signage and such and got on stage for what reason.”

Another comment went into more detail, saying: “They can propose in plenty of places in Disneyland, that specific spot though is a restricted area only for cast members.”

And it’s not just about rules for the sake of it. Apparently, there are actual safety concerns involved.

“It’s actually a huge safety issue, as there’s animatronics and electrics under that stage. If something had happened to them, Disney would be liable.”

So while the whole thing looked unnecessarily savage at first, it turns out there might’ve been a pretty serious reason behind the abrupt shutdown.

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Featured image credit: Reddit