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Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

May Thomson | Guides
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When we last spoke with exec member Leonie MacDougall six months ago, Wilder Games was just getting started. Since then, the student-led hybrid fitness challenge has gone on to deliver a run of successful events.

Wilder Games has built on its early momentum, hosting two successful events, and growing its presence as it redefines university sport.

What is Wilder Games?

The Wilder Games host hybrid fitness festivals for student, featuring live DJs, drinks, and food.

Their hybrid courses combine strength, endurance, and speed tests – rowing, running, skiing, lifting – all designed to push competitors out of their comfort zone.

The team have a clear mission: To make “high-performance fitness accessible, enjoyable, and unforgettable.”

Midlands 002: At a glance

Midlands 002 attracted over 160 competitors and over 100 spectators, with participation doubling since their debut event in November.

Wilder also created new merchandise for the games, including vests, sports bras, and t-shirts.

Energy drinks from the Wilder Games’ main sponsor, Zelus, were also up for grabs for the fastest competitors.

Leonie told The Durham Tab: “It’s great to see the community growing so quickly.”

@thewildergames

The first Midlands Wilder Games is under way 🤩🔥 #wilder #thewildergames #hyrox

♬ original sound – Caroline Ricke

What was it like to compete?

One student, Issy, who participated in the games said: “I’ve been lucky enough to compete in both Wilder Games competitions so far, although a challenge, the team and other competitors are so supportive that the buzz in the environment carries you through the challenge!

“I would recommend it to anyone at any level of fitness it’s great fun and very rewarding at the end!!”

Leonie said of the Wilder Games: “It’s great to have the Wilder community brought together over a new event.”

What’s next for the Wilder Games?

The third event (Midlands 003) will be hosted on the 2nd of May.

And according to Leonie, we can expect to see a Northern event in the near future. The volume of high-production events has been made possible by an “amazing team.”

Featured images via Wilder Games.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes, follow The Durham Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook. 

May Thomson | Guides
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