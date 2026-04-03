The Tab

The technical reason Blake Lively’s harassment claim against Justin Baldoni was dismissed

It all came down to two specific details

Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Yesterday, a judge dismissed 10 of the 13 claims Blake Lively had made against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, including allegations of sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy

The high-profile legal battle started in 2024 when Lively sued Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign on the set of the Colleen Hoover adaptation. He denied the allegations and counter-sued.

Lively had claimed Baldoni made unsolicited comments about her appearance and weight, constituting sexual harassment. The sexual harassment claim has now been dismissed by Judge Lewis Liman, but the reason for the verdict is highly technical.

Why was Blake Lively’s sexual harassment claim against Baldoni dismissed?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively)

In a 152-page opinion piece, Judge Liman Lewis explained her reasons for dismissing so many of Lively’s allegations against Baldoni.

Among these was the fact Lively’s claims harassment under California law did not stand because the filming where the misconduct allegedly took place was in New Jersey.

He wrote: “None of these acts or occurrences provides the ‘substantial connection’ to California needed to sustain Lively’s sexual harassment claims.”

As well as this, the judge ruled Lively was not eligible to bring particular claims of harassment and retaliation because she was an independent contractor, as opposed to an employee.

Sigrid McCawley, a member of Lively’s legal team, told CBS the case “has always been and will remain focused on the devastating retaliation and the extraordinary steps the defendants took to destroy” Lively’s reputation.

She argued the sexual harassment claims were dismissed, “not because the defendants did nothing wrong,” but as a result of a technicality.

There are now only three active claims against Baldoni, which will go to civil trial on 18th May. They are breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram @blakelively and @justinbaldoni

More on: Blake Lively Celebrity Justin Baldoni
Esther Knowles | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Full shocking email Blake Lively sent Ben Affleck asking for help with ‘clown’ Justin Baldoni

Full texts Taylor Swift Blake Lively Justin Baldoni

In full: ‘Mean girls’ Taylor Swift and Blake Lively drag Justin Baldoni in unsealed private texts

The full reason Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds didn’t bother to go to the Met Gala this year

Latest

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys