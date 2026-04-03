Inside the Scandi nursery with £1k cot in Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s lavish £12m home

2 days ago

Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared a look into their new home, including their lavish nursery for their baby son, Ziggy.

The pair documented the move into their £12 million London home throughout last year, before welcoming their son in December 2025.

Following the launch of their new show on Disney+ Raising Chelsea, Jamie and Sophie shared a glimpse inside the tot’s bedroom – which is furnished with both designer and high street brands.

The “tranquil and cosy” attic room features a £1,048 two piece cot bed and dresser changer set and is decorated in a Scandi aesthetic.

Purchased for £4.1 million, the boujie property is now worth a whopping £12 million after intense renovations. The pair discussed the process on their podcast, NewlyParents, where Jamie jokes that Sophie had expensive taste.

They also took cameras into the “kiddies room”, with Jamie explaining back in October 2024 the attic room would be used for their future child.

During filming for Raising Chelsea, Jamie told the cameras: “If it was down to me, I would go for a little wood and like, stone, and maybe like a golf simulator, that would be my taste, but Sophie’s taste is now that.”

He later said to the builders: “Everything she picks is the most expensive… ‘Oh, I quite like that one’, obviously because it’s the most expensive.

“Jack, I didn’t realise how expensive marble was. They have quoted £44,000. I had a panic attack, and got over that, we can’t do that, it’s a complete and utter joke.

“Bills are coming out of your a***hole, and it’s going to be this budget, and then it’s not this budget, they set you a timeline, and then the timeline goes way over.”

The new parents drew inspiration from their own childhoods for the nursery; Jamie chose a green striped rocking horse for his son after remembering a similar piece from his own nursery. Raising Chelsea offers a proper look into their home, however the scandi aesthetic throughout the property is complimented with warm neutrals in the nursery, offset by a statement gingham wallpaper.

Speaking to Sophie, Jamie also said on camera: “You better love this place. I’m being serious, it’s a lot,” to which she replies: “All you talk about is the money, it’s embarrassing.”

Featured image via YouTube and Instagram @sophiehabboo