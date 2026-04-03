The Tab

Inside the Scandi nursery with £1k cot in Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s lavish £12m home

‘Everything she picks is the most expensive’

Francesca Eke | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Made in Chelsea stars Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have shared a look into their new home, including their lavish nursery for their baby son, Ziggy.

The pair documented the move into their £12 million London home throughout last year, before welcoming their son in December 2025.

Following the launch of their new show on Disney+ Raising Chelsea, Jamie and Sophie shared a glimpse inside the tot’s bedroom – which is furnished with both designer and high street brands.

The “tranquil and cosy” attic room features a £1,048 two piece cot bed and dresser changer set and is decorated in a Scandi aesthetic.

Purchased for £4.1 million, the boujie property is now worth a whopping £12 million after intense renovations. The pair discussed the process on their podcast, NewlyParents, where Jamie jokes that Sophie had expensive taste.

They also took cameras into the “kiddies room”, with Jamie explaining back in October 2024 the attic room would be used for their future child.

During filming for Raising Chelsea, Jamie told the cameras: “If it was down to me, I would go for a little wood and like, stone, and maybe like a golf simulator, that would be my taste, but Sophie’s taste is now that.”

He later said to the builders: “Everything she picks is the most expensive… ‘Oh, I quite like that one’, obviously because it’s the most expensive.

“Jack, I didn’t realise how expensive marble was. They have quoted £44,000. I had a panic attack, and got over that, we can’t do that, it’s a complete and utter joke.

“Bills are coming out of your a***hole, and it’s going to be this budget, and then it’s not this budget, they set you a timeline, and then the timeline goes way over.”

The new parents drew inspiration from their own childhoods for the nursery; Jamie chose a green striped rocking horse for his son after remembering a similar piece from his own nursery. Raising Chelsea offers a proper look into their home, however the scandi aesthetic throughout the property is complimented with warm neutrals in the nursery, offset by a statement gingham wallpaper.

Speaking to Sophie, Jamie also said on camera: “You better love this place. I’m being serious, it’s a lot,” to which she replies: “All you talk about is the money, it’s embarrassing.”

Featured image via YouTube and Instagram @sophiehabboo

More on: Celebrity Made in Chelsea Reality TV
Francesca Eke | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

tyson mafs australia sister

Oh, Tyson from MAFS Australia actually has a super famous sibling you might recognise

jordan wright thailand

New details on TOWIE’S Jordan Wright’s death in Thailand as more revealed on why he was running

Who Elias Rønnenfelt is, Jenna Ortega’s controversial rumoured boyfriend with a dark past

Latest

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys

Here’s how well you’d survive in an Edinburgh zombie apocalypse based on your degree

Samira Sanders

As if surviving uni wasn’t hard enough already

Is Edinburgh Black Sheeped out?

Eve Radford

Black Sheep Coffee announces a new branch, because 10 in a five-mile radius wasn’t enough already

Undressing Durham fashion: Is Durham style actually just class signalling?

Tara Phull

Is it just fashion, or is it a subtle way of saying ‘I belong here’?

Redefining university sport: Here’s where Wilder Games is now

May Thomson

We spoke to Leonie about Wilder Games last term – a lot’s happened since

Storm Dave winds set to batter Edinburgh over Easter Weekend

Tristan Hooper

Yellow weather warnings have been issued by the Met Office

Aston University drives action to protect women from online abuse

Ciara Daffin

It’s helping to expose hidden abuse in the darkest corners of the internet

Why the library during exam season feels like psychological warfare

Ihab Elradaf

11 floors and not a single seat

Deep reason Rachel can’t change song in final scene of Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The song also has a hidden meaning

Freeman’s Wood are searching for volunteers to help with local nature

Sophie Symonds

A group organised by the Friends of Freeman’s Wood is looking for volunteers to join for activities which have included planting Britain’s rarest tree

No, your boyfriend is not automatically smarter than you because of your ‘pink job’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s 2026 guys