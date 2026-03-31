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‘We didn’t speak for six months’: Scott Mills’ rocky road to marrying husband Sam Vaughan

Scott was once awkwardly mistaken for his husband’s father

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Scott Mills has been dropped by the BBC following an allegation about his personal conduct, bringing a sudden end to his role on Radio 2. Away from his career, his relationship with husband Sam Vaughan, 37 has previously been described as anything but straightforward.

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A post shared by Sam Vaughan (@samvaughan89)

The news emerged yesterday afternoon, with reports confirming the 53-year-old had already been taken off air last week while the broadcaster reviewed the situation. His contract was then terminated over the weekend. In a brief statement, the BBC said it would not comment on individual cases, but confirmed he is no longer working with the organisation.

Mills has been a familiar voice on UK radio for decades, first joining Radio 1 in 1998 before moving to Radio 2 in 2022. He later stepped into the station’s flagship breakfast slot, taking over from Zoe Ball last year.

Mills and Vaughan, who married in Spain in June 2024 in a ceremony attended by famous names including Rylan Clark, Pixie Lott, Calvin Harris and Joel Corry, first met years earlier when Vaughan attended an event Mills was DJing at in 2016. The two have a 16-year age gap.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sam Vaughan (@samvaughan89)

They began dating the following year, but their early relationship was marked by distance and uncertainty. Vaughan, who is Welsh, was living in Wales while Mills was based in London, meaning their romance quickly became long-distance.

Speaking previously in The Times, Mills explained how their connection grew despite the miles between them. “We began texting, then did the whole Gavin & Stacey thing, with me travelling to Wales or him to London,” he said. “The more time we spent together, the more I could see we were right for each other. I just needed him to see that too.”

However, things didn’t progress smoothly. When Vaughan admitted he wasn’t ready to commit, Mills said he was left heartbroken. “If it wasn’t going to happen, then I needed a clean break. Being friends with someone you’re in love with doesn’t work. We didn’t speak for six months,” he said, adding that he spent the period “in bits, sitting on the sofa crying, eating ice cream.”

Despite the split, the pair eventually found their way back to each other. Shortly before the first COVID lockdown, they decided to move in together, and Mills proposed two years later.

Their relationship was later put in the spotlight again when they appeared on Celebrity Race Across the World in 2024, where one awkward moment saw Mills mistakenly assumed to be Vaughan’s father.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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