Jesse from Hannah Montana’s wife shares shady post as he’s missing from anniversary special

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The Hannah Montana anniversary special was missing some of the biggest characters in the series, such as Jesse, and now the actor’s wife has thrown massive shade at Miley Cyrus.

Hannah Montana viewers will remember Miley’s main love interests in the series – Jesse and Jake. During the anniversary special, Alex Cooper asked Miley Cyrus which of the boys she would pick now, and she said Jake, as his actor, Cody Lindy, has always said nice things about her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Roy (@drew_roy)

Jesse’s actor, Drew Roy, has pretty much disappeared off the face of the planet for the past five years. He hasn’t posted on Instagram since 2021, and hasn’t been acting for years. After the shoutout in the Hannah Montana special, Drew’s wife posted a lengthy Instagram post explaining exactly why he was missing.

“In case anyone has been wondering where Jesse is… To say that Drew having this opportunity was incredible is an understatement. It was an honour, and he talks very highly about the people, about the experience, and the fans!!” Rennee said.

“He loves being on any set. He’s worked with some incredible people and made lifelong friends.”

She then explained why Drew has been out of the public eye for the past five years.

“Then life happened. We got married. We had babies. We love LA and all of the opportunities it provides. But we wanted to quiet it down,” she added. “So we moved to a place where our boys can be with cousins, play outside with the best neighbours, and just be normal. The way Drew and I grew up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Roy (@drew_roy)

She concluded: “And spoiler alert, if you happen to be in the airport and see a pilot that looks like Jesse, it might just be him!

(And maybe I can pull him out from under a rock to give a shout out!).”

Renee also liked a shady Instagram comment that said: “Miley is just jealous because he’s happy.”

Okay, now we’re getting messy. There were rumours that Miley and Drew had a relationship outside of the series at the time, but they were never actually proven. Still, it seems like there might be some bad blood left over there.

Renee Roy has put her Instagram account on private since publishing the post.

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Featured image via Disney/Instagram