Helios lights up The Exchange in Birmingham as 130 guests attend exclusive preview

Event organisers got a first look at the illuminated installation transforming the venue in 2026

2 hours ago

On Thursday 19th March, The Exchange welcomed over 130 event organisers for an exclusive preview of Helios, the illuminated sculpture by British artist Luke Jerram, ahead of its public launch.

Guests, including University of Birmingham staff and external organisers, were among the first to experience how the installation will transform the venue from March to November 2026.

The historic Banking Hall was reimagined beneath the sun, shifting from day to dusk to night as the glowing installation changed the atmosphere of the space. The effect showcased the different moods and possibilities for receptions, dinners and celebrations under Helios.

Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed guided tours of The Exchange led by the Conference and Events team, alongside live entertainment, bowl food, canapes and drinks created by Food Fellows chefs for Helios events. There were also tastings from Halfpenny Green Wine and Birmingham Brewing Company.

Guests praised the evening, with one saying: “What a great event. A very big thank you to Damien for the tour, I really enjoyed learning about the history of the building and all the unique features.

“It was a brilliant evening of networking and an amazing opportunity to show just how striking the Banking Hall looks with the illuminated sculpture created by artist Luke Jerram.”

Helios, a five metre diameter sculpture of the sun, uses detailed solar imagery to reveal features including sunspots and solar flares. Illuminated from within, it casts a glow across the Banking Hall, offering a new way to experience the space.

The installation is now on free public display at The Exchange, alongside a wraparound exhibition, Seeing the Sun, which explores solar science and research. The exhibition runs until Sunday 1st November 2026.

The official opening, which coincided with the Spring Equinox, featured a Q&A hosted by Alice Roberts with artist Luke Jerram and astrophysicist Bill Chaplin. The discussion explored how art and science can inform one another and the possibilities created through collaboration.

Visitors to the exhibition can also explore research from the University of Birmingham and take part in artist-led activities, including creating sun-inspired collages and clay coasters.

Cassie Chadderton, Director of Culture, Collections and Public Engagement at the University of Birmingham, said: “We’re excited to welcome visitors to experience Helios at The Exchange. Like so much of Luke’s work, Helios brings art and science together in a beautiful and inspiring way.

“Helios invites everyone to explore the sun, discover research taking place in Birmingham, and experience the University as a place that is open, creative and full of life.”

The University of Birmingham has permanently acquired Helios as part of its cultural collection, with plans for the sculpture to move to long-term display at the Edgbaston campus after its time at The Exchange.

Helios is also available for private hire bookings from March to November 2026, offering a rare opportunity to host events beneath a world-renowned art installation.

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