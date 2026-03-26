‘This is too far’: Druski makes fun of Erika Kirk in latest viral skit, and it’s so brutal

4 hours ago

Comedian Druski has released his latest big-budget skit, and in his most controversial move yet, he’s got his eyes set on Erika Kirk.

31-year-old comedian Druski is known for his elaborate skits, which usually include a complete transformation and culturally relevant commentary. In one skit shared last summer, Druski dressed up as a white “redneck” type of guy, which sparked conversations about “white face” and when comedy goes too far.

But this time, Druski has decided to go even further, seemingly dressing up as Erika Kirk in his latest skit titled How Conservative Women In America Act. Druski completely transforms himself into an obvious Erika Kirk parody, complete with blonde hair and blue contacts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DRUSKI (@druski)

“We’re praying for all the soldiers and troops,” Druski as Erika says in the skit as reporters ask him about the war in Iran. This scene is parodying several viral interview clips of Erika Kirk responding to similar questions.

In one of the more obvious Erika Kirk digs, he praised her “crazy eyes” from a heavily meme’d interview last winter.

“I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers; we are all his children, and when I say children, I mean the holy blessed trinity, which is why I hold the Bible,” he said in the skit, making intense eye contact the whole time and pausing dramatically.

Druski continued: “We have to protect all men in America, especially the white men in America, those are the ones we care about. Yes, because they are the ones who matter most.”

More context for those who say Druski is out of line pic.twitter.com/Wlvh8ojQC9 — Black Beth Dutton (@Oh_Katie_Babie) March 26, 2026

The reactions online are mostly supportive. Even though it was uploaded less than a day ago, the video already has millions of views and likes across Druski’s socials.

“Bro, his costume design and makeup team is terrifying,” said one person on X.

“Oh, they’re going to try to kill him for this one lol,” said another.

That comment might be an exaggeration, but there have been some very strong negative reactions to this skit from supporters of Erika Kirk, who think Druski went too far by mocking her.

Neither Erika Kirk or Turning Point USA have responded to the skit yet, but Druski isn’t letting the hate get to him and is continuing to promote the skit across his socials.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram