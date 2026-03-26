Leeds University students invited to Remember Oluwale charity creative writing workshop

4 hours ago

Students in Leeds have been invited to attend a creative writing workshop hosted by the charity Remember Oluwale.

The event aims to bring writers together to share their own stories and poetry, while remembering the passing of David Oluwale.

The event will take place at the Chapel FM Arts Centre in Seacroft, where local Leeds poets Emily Zobel Marshall and Abdullah Adekola will be attending.

Professor at Leeds Beckett University and published poet, Emily Zobel Marshall, said that: “Writing has a unique role at challenging social injustices as well as offering glimpses of hope in troubled times.

“I look forward coming together to remember Oluwale and creatively respond to the concept of lives and worlds on the threshold.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remember Oluwale (@rememberoluwale)

The charity Remember Oluwale exists to ensure David Oluwale’s story is not forgotten.

Originally from Nigeria, David lived in Leeds and endured years of police brutality, harassment, and racism before his death in 1969.

The charity aims at promoting equality, diversity, and racial harmony in the city.

They feel it is important to remember the past but also look towards a more hopeful future, and celebrate the diverse and vibrant city that Leeds is today.

As part of the city’s history, symbols of remembrance have been built around Leeds, such as the blue plaques and the Hibiscus Rising in Aire Park.

For the event, the charity wants to focus on the theme: “Writing Hope on the Threshold”, which echoes the recent theme at Writing on Air festival, which was also hosted by Chapel FM.

Alongside writing about the theme, participants are also asked to bring a small object which they think connects with the themes.

Chloe Hudson, co-secretary of the charity, said: “The issues that affected David, affect most, if not all of us today.

“Through the idea of the threshold, we invite people to reflect on David’s story or on their own experiences, and to use poetry and writing as a way of rousing that threshold into understanding, solidarity and hope.”

The program for the day

2-2.15pm: Arrivals and refreshments

2.15-5.15pm: Creative writing workshop (including a break)

5.15-5.50pm: Light meal

6.30-7.30pm: Live broadcast

The workshop and broadcast will take place on Saturday 25th of April.

The event is free/pay as you like and a light meal and refreshments are provided.

For more information visit

Instagram: @rememberoluwale

Email: [email protected]

Tickets for the workshop and broadcast can be found here.

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Images via Malaika Hussain